Sophy and Ray Heng are thanking the community for the outpouring of support they received from both strangers and longtime customers in Petaluma and beyond after burglars broke into their home and took off with their life savings last month.

“It’s a miracle,” said Sophy Heng from the donut shop she’s run for nearly 30 years. Unlike when the news first broke, she was smiling.

Though the Hengs have cleaned up their home, they continue to “feel so violated” from the burglary, Ray said. As a result they “can’t sleep straight,” Sophy added.

As of this week, the GoFundMe page set up for the Hengs had raised over $157,000, and they’ve been selling out of donuts since news of the burglary broke, Sophy said.

Meanwhile, members of the community held another fundraiser at the shop last week, and an 8-year-old boy who sold hot chocolate donated the proceeds to the Heng family, Sophy said.

“Incredible people (in) Petaluma. You can’t find (a) town like this. It’s just amazing,” she said.