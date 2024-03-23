Petaluma driver suspected of third DUI

The man is being held on $500,000 bail|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Petaluma police on Friday arrested a man already on probation for multiple DUIs, after he was seen speeding.

A police officer stopped Miguel Angel Fernandez-Hernandez of Petaluma shortly after 9 p.m. after he was seen speeding and “making unsafe, and abrupt lane changes through congested traffic,” according to a news release.

The officer recognized the name that Fernandez-Aguilar, 50, gave him as false because he had arrested him twice previously on suspicion of driving under the influence, the release said.

Fernandez-Hernandez, who is on two counts of DUI probation, showed signs of alcohol intoxication and then displayed impairment on field sobriety tests, the release said.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a felony enhancement due to multiple prior DUI conviction, violation of probation, falsely identifying himself to a police officer and driving on a suspended license.

Fernandez-Hernandez is being held at the Sonoma County jail on $500,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @jeremyhay

