Petaluma Education Foundation hands out $263,000 at annual scholarship event

The Petaluma Education Foundation collects large amounts of money every year with one main purpose in mind: to give it all away to deserving local students.

That happy routine played out again on Wednesday, April 17, as a large crowd of well-wishers and young graduates packed the Casa Grande High School gymnasium.

That evening, the organization’s 34th such scholarship program handed out $263,934 in 409 individual scholarships presented to 289 seniors graduating from all seven public, private, comprehensive, and alternative Petaluma area high schools.

The PEF scholarship program was open for all members of the Class of 2024 looking to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges and vocational training programs after graduation, according to PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

Scholarship recipients

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts.

Katie Curran CGHS $650

Colton Davis PHS $650

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student pursuing a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising or volunteering at the store.

Luis Chavarin Perez CGHS $850

Jaden Gregorio PHS $850

Jolie Sesky CGHS $850

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student pursuing a higher education degree in accounting or business.

Estrella Santiago Salinas CGHS $500

Kyle Soper CGHS $500

Bill & Carolyn Tennyson Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a higher education pursue a career in industrial arts.

Loomis Glashan PHS $500

Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 student pursuing a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science.

Natalie St. John PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who played multiple sports in high school.

Matthew Kwei PHS $500

Philip Liu CGHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 PHS student and will be attending a 4-year college.

Iris Bosch PHS $900

Maya Cramer PHS $900

Jaden Gregorio PHS $850

Jessica Hamilton PHS $900

Natalie Hubert PHS $800

Jasper Jennings PHS $900

Josue Juarez Carreno PHS $900

Monserrat Juarez Lopez PHS $900

Finn Lindgren PHS $900

Alexa Macias Carbajal PHS $900

Ava Mieloch PHS $900

Natalie Nelligan PHS $900

Will Osman PHS $900

Jessica Padilla PHS $850

Colin Pratt PHS $900

Moncerrat Ramirez Benito PHS $800

Drake Shoemaker PHS $800

Aleli Spangler PHS $800

Natalie St. John PHS $900

Ella Vanderby PHS $900

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree related to children.

Ezra Beckman CGHS $550

Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who has participated in drama during their high school years.

Ashanti Jeronimo Madera PHS $500

Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS student who has a learning disability with an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education.

Jaze Pacciorini PHS $1,000

Max Pedrotti-Jacobs PHS $1,000

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy science.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $500

Sydney Martin PHS $500

Coach Johnson - We Came To Play Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student-athlete that has participated in basketball, track or cross country for all four years of high school.

Reilly Kreutz PHS $1,000

Max Pedrotti-Jacobs PHS $1,000

Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. (Separate ceremony)

Darah Alpert PHS $750

Taylor Beaube CGHS $750

Eszter Chappell PHS $750

Ryan Comella CGHS $750

Samuel Coopersmith CGHS $750

Maya Cramer PHS $750

Nedine Ghattas SVHS $750

Sadie Greenberg PHS $750

Maya Hoffman PHS $750

Roshan Huchins CGHS $750

Monserrat Juarez Lopez PHS $750

Reilly Kreutz PHS $750

Remington Lakritz PHS $750

Philip Liu CGHS $750

Gavin Marcotte SVHS $750

Alyssa Marr PHS $750

Townsend Miller CGHS $750

Ethan Obbagy SVHS $750

Allen Phuong CGHS $750

Anamarie Robertson CGHS $750

Samvruddhi Rukmangadhan CGHS $750

Hudson Stipp SVHS $750

Mercer Stipp SVHS $750

Raymond Wang CGHS $750

Leyoti White PHS $750

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business.

Drake Shoemaker PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree in Agruiculture.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $1,000

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering.

Curtis Maloney PHS $1,000