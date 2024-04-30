Petaluma Education Foundation hands out $263,000 at annual scholarship event

The organization’s 34th scholarship program gave 409 individual scholarships to 289 local seniors.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

The Petaluma Education Foundation collects large amounts of money every year with one main purpose in mind: to give it all away to deserving local students.

That happy routine played out again on Wednesday, April 17, as a large crowd of well-wishers and young graduates packed the Casa Grande High School gymnasium.

That evening, the organization’s 34th such scholarship program handed out $263,934 in 409 individual scholarships presented to 289 seniors graduating from all seven public, private, comprehensive, and alternative Petaluma area high schools.

The PEF scholarship program was open for all members of the Class of 2024 looking to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges and vocational training programs after graduation, according to PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

Scholarship recipients

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts.

Katie Curran CGHS $650

Colton Davis PHS $650

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student pursuing a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising or volunteering at the store.

Luis Chavarin Perez CGHS $850

Jaden Gregorio PHS $850

Jolie Sesky CGHS $850

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student pursuing a higher education degree in accounting or business.

Estrella Santiago Salinas CGHS $500

Kyle Soper CGHS $500

Bill & Carolyn Tennyson Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a higher education pursue a career in industrial arts.

Loomis Glashan PHS $500

Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 student pursuing a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science.

Natalie St. John PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who played multiple sports in high school.

Matthew Kwei PHS $500

Philip Liu CGHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 PHS student and will be attending a 4-year college.

Iris Bosch PHS $900

Maya Cramer PHS $900

Jaden Gregorio PHS $850

Jessica Hamilton PHS $900

Natalie Hubert PHS $800

Jasper Jennings PHS $900

Josue Juarez Carreno PHS $900

Monserrat Juarez Lopez PHS $900

Finn Lindgren PHS $900

Alexa Macias Carbajal PHS $900

Ava Mieloch PHS $900

Natalie Nelligan PHS $900

Will Osman PHS $900

Jessica Padilla PHS $850

Colin Pratt PHS $900

Moncerrat Ramirez Benito PHS $800

Drake Shoemaker PHS $800

Aleli Spangler PHS $800

Natalie St. John PHS $900

Ella Vanderby PHS $900

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree related to children.

Ezra Beckman CGHS $550

Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who has participated in drama during their high school years.

Ashanti Jeronimo Madera PHS $500

Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS student who has a learning disability with an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education.

Jaze Pacciorini PHS $1,000

Max Pedrotti-Jacobs PHS $1,000

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy science.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $500

Sydney Martin PHS $500

Coach Johnson - We Came To Play Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student-athlete that has participated in basketball, track or cross country for all four years of high school.

Reilly Kreutz PHS $1,000

Max Pedrotti-Jacobs PHS $1,000

Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. (Separate ceremony)

Darah Alpert PHS $750

Taylor Beaube CGHS $750

Eszter Chappell PHS $750

Ryan Comella CGHS $750

Samuel Coopersmith CGHS $750

Maya Cramer PHS $750

Nedine Ghattas SVHS $750

Sadie Greenberg PHS $750

Maya Hoffman PHS $750

Roshan Huchins CGHS $750

Monserrat Juarez Lopez PHS $750

Reilly Kreutz PHS $750

Remington Lakritz PHS $750

Philip Liu CGHS $750

Gavin Marcotte SVHS $750

Alyssa Marr PHS $750

Townsend Miller CGHS $750

Ethan Obbagy SVHS $750

Allen Phuong CGHS $750

Anamarie Robertson CGHS $750

Samvruddhi Rukmangadhan CGHS $750

Hudson Stipp SVHS $750

Mercer Stipp SVHS $750

Raymond Wang CGHS $750

Leyoti White PHS $750

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business.

Drake Shoemaker PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree in Agruiculture.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $1,000

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering.

Curtis Maloney PHS $1,000

Dave DeJong Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who will pursue a career in the education at the school of their choice.

Madison Norwood PHS $500

Dipa Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who has financial need and will attend the school of their choice.

Emma Ames CGHS $400

Sahar Qaderi CGHS $400

Dow Development Laboratories Science Scholarship: GPA of 3.0 who is pursuing a higher degree in education in science at a two or four-year school.

Brianna Rodriguez Ojeda CGHS $500

Leyoti White PHS $500

Dr. Raymond A. Ramos & Associates Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science.

Mariana Chavarin CGHS $500

Ed Grossi Memorial Automotive Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in the automotive industry.

Loomis Glashan PHS $500

Edwin Kelsey Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will attend a 2 or 4-year college.

AJ Ferrando CGHS $800

Megan Marston CGHS $775

Ava Naworski CGHS $800

Lauren Reposa CGHS $775

Liduvina Saldana CGHS $775

Mina Wickenkamp CGHS $800

Ellin Trueblood Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.2 student who demonstrated academic achievement.

Mya Gonzalez PHS $550

Erika Jonas Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS female scholar athlete.

Reilly Kreutz PHS $1,000

Fabulous Women - Martha Domont Scholarship: Available to a student who has risen above challenges and has given back to the community.

Laniya Smith PHS $500

Frances Casella Wildlife Management Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 for a student who will pursue a degree in fish and game management, conservation of wildlife, or the avocation of hunting and fishing.

Jaxson Shepherd CGHS $500

Natalie St. John PHS $500

Camille Stinson CGHS $500

Angelica Summary CGHS $500

Frank Lynch Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who is pursuing a teaching degree at the school of their choice.

Taylor Cusimano PHS $1,000

Madison Norwood PHS $1,000

Gary Ravani Memorial (PFT) Scholarship: Parent is a teacher in the Petaluma City School District.

Taylor Beaube CGHS $500

Atlas Conger CGHS $500

Jackson Conway TLHS $500

Savanna Conwell AHS $500

Caelan Cross CGHS $500

Shea Durenberger SVHS $500

Lynn Gen CGHS $500

Hazel Judah PHS $500

Oscar Koene CGHS $500

Michelle Lauritzen CGHS $500

Nora Lounibos PHS $500

Noah Meirik MCHS $500

Maya Nealon CGHS $500

Alejandro Orta NHS $500

Jacob Quintua CGHS $500

Ian Tucker MHS $500

Andrew Walker CGHS $500

Luna Yu VOHS $500

Gene Benedetti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture or athletics.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $700

Nour Elbelisy SVHS $700

Karlee Ramirez PHS $700

Gerald Mahoney Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a degree in fire science, and has been involved in community service or sports

Canyon Stillwell PHS $1,000

Grant Elementary School Alumni Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who graduated 6th grade from Grant Elementary.

Jessica Padilla PHS $250

Drake Shoemaker PHS $250

Guglielmetti-Hansen Ag Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who has agricultural ties in our community or plans on studying agriculture at the school of their choice.

Kenly Eskes PHS $1,000

Anna Graham PHS $1,000

Natalya Klemenok PHS $1,000

Sydney Martin PHS $1,000

Karlee Ramirez PHS $1,000

Harry Kimball Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 student who will pursue an educational degree in business or economics.

Isabella Isola CGHS $1,000

Hayden Klemenok Excellence in Athletics & Academics Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 for CGHS & PHS student who is on varsity baseball and has played baseball all four years of high school.

Jesse Calkin CGHS $500

Henris Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts or vocational trade program.

Annie Akers CGHS $600

Misael Avalos PHS $600

Avery Bray CGHS $550

Andy Calderon CGHS $550

Ben Cromwell PHS $600

Colton Davis PHS $500

Anthony Del Prete PHS $600

Nicole Gabbert PHS $600

Victor Garcia CGHS $600

Cruz Gopar Quiroz CGHS $600

Collin Hill CGHS $500

Joseph Jensen PHS $500

Summer Mills PHS $550

Hollis Musser PHS $600

Carlos Peech Martinez CGHS $550

Braulio Perez Hernandez CGHS $500

Max Porter CGHS $600

Frankie Rodriguez CGHS $600

Alejandro Barocio CGHS $600

Xavier Spear CGHS $600

Alysson Tobar CGHS $600

Emily Torres Lopez CGHS $550

Hillcrest Dental Group Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science.

Bianca Vachini PHS $1,000

Jack Overton Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice.

Nicholas Camilleri CGHS $500

Natalie Frances PHS $750

Roshan Huchins CGHS $500

Curtis Maloney PHS $500

Valeria Marroquin CGHS $500

Canyon Stillwell PHS $750

Angelica Summary CGHS $1,000

Jeremy King & Peg King Real Estate Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who has demonstrated good citizenship and will attend a 4-year school.

Brett Ghisletta SVHS $500

Zachary Kabanuck CGHS $500

Flynn Shoop PHS $500

Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who has success in both athletics and academics during high school.

Victor Quiroz Garcia PHS $1,000

Gabriella Trave PHS $1,000

John & Andrea Barella Vocational Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts or vocational trade program.

Katie Curran CGHS $575

Collin Hill CGHS $575

Joseph Jensen PHS $575

John and Elrose Lounibos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 SVHS student who has demonstrated extraordinary community service during high school.

Nedine Ghattas SVHS $500

John Orfali Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who has participated in performing arts, music, or drama in the community or in school.

Vanessa Bowles PHS $1,000

Julia Castagnola PHS $1,000

Cameron Farr CGHS $1,000

Roshan Huchins CGHS $1,000

John Ramatici Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Rotary Club of Petaluma: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student and must have been in Interact and participated in school and community service.

Avery Pontius PHS $700

Gianna Scaccalosi PHS $500

Kambampati and Ghanta Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a career in science or environmental science and is or has been active in community services in agriculture, parks, and habitat.

Anish Samplay CGHS $500

Kim & Bill Jensen - Valley Vista School Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 who has overcome an educational challenge and graduated 6th grade from Valley Vista Elementary.

Giolda Romo Macias PHS $500

Kiwanis Club of Petaluma Community Service Scholarship: Will attend a 4-year college and is able to demonstrate a commitment to community service during high school.

Lauren Clark CGHS $1,000

Lanker-McHugh Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS student who is or has been active in FFA and will pursue a degree in agriculture or business.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $250

Larry Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, participated in sports in high school and will attend a trade/vocational school, career business school or community college.

Kyle Soper CGHS $400

Lennea Lodge #504, Vasa Order of America Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a degree in liberal arts or humanities.

Abigail Busch CGHS $500

Lift Off Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS student who has a learning disability and had an IEP during high school.

Jaze Pacciorini PHS $600

Louise Ayers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.25 for a PHS female athlete who excelled in sports and showed good sportsmanship and leadership.

Gianna Scaccalosi PHS $500

Lynda R. Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a PHS student who has been involved in performing arts during high school.

Alexa Macias Carbajal PHS $475

Juan Rodriguez Contreras PHS $475

MacIlvain Academic Honor Roll Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student who has taken four college prep courses in all seven semesters and will attend a 4-year college.

Wyatt Ames PHS $750

Eleni Antonis PHS $750

Abigail Barr PHS $1,000

Zachary Bettencourt PHS $750

Olivia Blaustein PHS $750

Elliott Blue PHS $500

Zander Boeger PHS $750

Brayden Breen PHS $1,000

Eszter Chappell PHS $500

Oscar Danek PHS $750

Colin Demers PHS $500

Ruby Dibono PHS $1,000

Natalie Frances PHS $500

Nicole Gabbert PHS $500

Sadie Greenberg PHS $500

Savannah Grover PHS $1,000

Eva Harriman PHS $1,000

Lauren Harrison PHS $750

Justin Hicks PHS $500

Maya Hoffman PHS $750

Julia Hudson PHS $750

Matthew Kwei PHS $500

Remington Lakritz PHS $750

Kailey Lindelli PHS $500

Nora Lounibos PHS $750

Alyssa Marr PHS $750

Claire Minnich PHS $500

Natalie Minor PHS $500

Ariana Pazho PHS $1,000

Zeke Richman PHS $750

Maya Scholnick PHS $750

Danielle Sharp PHS $750

Sawyer Sheldon PHS $750

Flynn Shoop. PHS $500

Skylar Spain PHS $750

Ben Thomas PHS $750

Dante Vachini PHS $1,000

Maya Walter PHS $750

Leyoti White PHS $500

Molly Williams PHS $750

Taylin Wirtz PHS $1,000

Hannah Yount PHS $500

MacIlvain Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who will attend a trade/vocational school, 2 or 4-year college.

Everett Ambercrombie PHS $700

Moises Amezcua PHS $600

Edward Berncich PHS $700

Noah Brians PHS $600

Karlee Caldwell PHS $600

Adrian Carbone PHS $800

Traigen Carl PHS $800

Sean Dolcini PHS $600

Jillian Drysdale PHS $600

Mary Franceschi PHS $600

Dania Garcia De La Torre PHS $600

Kathryn Iribarne PHS $600

Hazel Judah PHS $600

Eleanor Labao PHS $600

Julian Lozanov PHS $600

Renee Machado PHS $500

Luis Membria PHS $1,000

Aidan Miller PHS $600

Paula Montes PHS $800

Alexi Navarro PHS $600

Samantha Newton-Howdyshell PHS $500

Trevor Phillips PHS $800

Maddox Rhymes PHS $800

Juan Rodriguez Contreras PHS $600

Yesenia Rojas PHS $600

Delaney Sharp PHS $750

Raymond Somoff PHS $600

Jaxon Soper PHS $1,000

Drew Sparks PHS $600

London Sundell PHS $600

Linnea Tisell PHS $700

Anthony Velasco PHS $700

Anneka VonderKuhlen PHS $1,000

Max Cerini Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree in the construction industry.

Jesse Calkin CGHS $825

Brett Minor PHS $825

Maxwell and Doris Decker RN Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree in nursing.

Ximena Arias SVHS $500

Abby Elliott PHS $500

McNear School Alumni Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 student who graduated 6th grade from McNear Elementary and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice.

Jaden Gregorio PHS $300

Mike Murnin Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS, SVHS or CGHS student who has a passion for agriculture or playing basketball and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice.

Hudson Stipp SVHS $500

Niels & Amalia Scott Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 CGHS student who will be attending a 4-year college and has financial need.

Ryan Abendroth CGHS $500

Emely Arango CGHS $500

Itzel Arena Vasquez CGHS $500

Michelle Aviles Hernandez CGHS $500

Simone Boban-Bennett CGHS $500

Jesse Calkin CGHS $500

Aidan Cawley CGHS $500

Kyla Colaizzi CGHS $500

Ryan Comella CGHS $500

Lucas Costenbader CGHS $500

Caelan Cross CGHS $500

Sierra Dent CGHS $500

Mikayla Dodd CGHS $500

Taylor Eaton CGHS $500

Lauren Ellis CGHS $500

Ruby Frederick CGHS $500

Lynn Gen CGHS $500

Caitlin Gloster CGHS $500

Anika Griggs-Yew CGHS $500

Rona Hansen CGHS $500

Hayden Holbrook CGHS $500

Jackson Houghtaling CGHS $500

Maaz Khan CGHS $500

Oscar Koene CGHS $500

Natalie Ling CGHS $500

Hiroto Logan CGHS $500

Natalie Mannion CGHS $500

Jessica Martinez CGHS $500

Luzbridgett Martinez-Cruz CGHS $500

Alexandra Moreno CGHS $500

Pierce Nielson CGHS $500

Jianna Nunez-Miller CGHS $500

Noah Padecky CGHS $500

Eliana Rangoussis CGHS $500

Anamaria Robertson CGHS $500

Samvruddhi Rukmangadhan CGHS $500

Yana Sas CGHS $500

Sammy Souza CGHS $500

Cooper Stites CGHS $500

Emily Terry CGHS $500

Pat Doherty Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who played sports for at least three years on a high school team.

Francisco Guzman Segura CGHS $1,000

Karla Ortiz Ortiz CGHS $1,000

Pat Steidl Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue an educational degree in electrical, mechanics and agriculture.

Joseph Jensen PHS $500

PEF Hope Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who has been attentive to their studies and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice.

Daniella Alcantara CGHS $500

Nico Antonini SVHS $500

Amalie Barr CGHS $500

Carolena Bernabe CGHS $500

Halle Boulter CGHS $500

Giovanni Burke CGHS $500

Dayanne Chaparro Mendoza CGHS $500

Ruby Coleman CGHS $500

Carmella Daly CGHS $500

Jack Davis SVHS $500

Seamus Dirrane CGHS $500

Kai Dove SVHS $500

Shea Durenberger SVHS $500

Suseth Gama CGHS $500

Leif Halstead CGHS $500

Jasper Jennings PHS $350

Gianna Scaccalosi PHS $700

Petaluma Firefighters Local #1415 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in firefighting, EMT, paramedics or in the medical field.

Nicholas Camilleri CGHS $1,000

Samuel Coopersmith PHS $1,000

Petaluma Girls Softball Association - Sean O'Keefe Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who has played for Petaluma Girls Softball Association or on the Steal Breeze team.

Christina Bogart CGHS $500

Marissa Brody CGHS $1,000

Hannah Edwards CGHS $700

Mya Gonzalez PHS $500

Annabelle Locati PHS $500

Petaluma Hamilton Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS or CGHS student who will attend a 2 or 4-year college, is a US citizen and resident of California for at least one year.

Taylor Beaube CGHS $500

Andrea Calito PHS $500

Patia Curtis CGHS $500

Isabella Danese PHS $500

Abby Elliott PHS $500

Francisco Guzman Segura CGHS $500

Olivia Klein CGHS $500

Sitara Levesque CGHS $500

Renee Machado PHS $500

Curtis Maloney PHS $500

Elena Mendoza CGHS $500

Jacob Quintua CGHS $500

Camille Stinson CGHS $500

Raymond Wang CGHS $500

Petaluma High FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree in Agriculture or Agricultural related field at the school of their choice.

Anna Graham PHS $500

Sydney Martin PHS $500

Karlee Ramirez PHS $1,000

Petaluma High FFA Bill King Ag Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in Agriculture or an Agricultural related field.

Nicholas Buttke PHS $1,000

Petaluma Orthodontics Science Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 CGHS, PHS & SVHS student who will pursue a higher degree in health sciences.

Isabella Badaglia SVHS $500

Jessica Padilla PHS $500

Allen Phuong CGHS $500

Roger Humphres Military Family Scholarship: Minimum 3.0 GPA student who has an immediate family member on active duty.

Jessica Hamilton PHS $400

Claire Minnich PHS $400

Kai Raddavong-Jaime CGHS $400

Rose & Sol Fishman Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student from PHS or CGHS with community involvement and who will attend SRJC or a trade school.

Olivia Klein CGHS $500

Angelina Rossetti PHS $500

Sarah Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student at least two years in World Languages or two years playing tennis.

Eszter Chappell PHS $500

Justin Hicks PHS $500

Seymour M. Brody Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 SVHS student who has been active in high school sports or will pursue a degree in agriculture at the school of their choice.

Hudson Stipp SVHS $500

Silverberg Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will attend a 2-4 year school and has a minimum of 50 hours of community service during high school.

Jaden Gregorio PHS $1,000

Simply Solar Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 student who will pursue a degree in science, technology, math or engineering at the school of their choice.

Taylor Beaube CGHS $1,000

Stephen P. Collins ELL Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who has been enrolled in an ESL program.

Cesar Puga CGHS $750

Moncerrat Ramirez Benito PHS $750

Amanda Salgado Carballo CGHS $750

Steve Highland Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who has played high school sports and will pursue a degree in construction or fire sciences.

Anthony Del Prete PHS $500

Brett Minor PHS $500

Natalie Minor PHS $500

The Martin Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS student who has had a learning disability and an IEP during high school.

Mya Gonzalez PHS $400

Aidan Miller PHS $400

The Ron Head Environmental Education Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS student who has served as a museum docent and will pursue a higher education degree in wildlife or education.

Giolda Romo Macias PHS $500

Torkelson & Associates CPA's LLP Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business.

Nicolas Alva CGHS $1,000

Townsend Miller CGHS $1,000

Trevor Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5 PHS or CGHS student who has been involved in school sports, clubs, leadership, and community service.

Jack Hu CGHS $1,500

Biancha Vachini PHS $1,500

Trey Atkin Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS student and must have played high school Varsity basketball.

Elliott Blue PHS $500

Avery Pontius PHS $500

Gianna Scaccalosi PHS $500

U'Ren Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS student who has had a life-changing experience during their high school years.

Giolda Romo Macias PHS $1,200

Valley Vista PTA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who attended Valley Vista Elementary and is active in community service.

Colin Pratt PHS $250

Giolda Romo Macias PHS $250

Willits Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS or CGHS student who will pursue a higher degree in the trades at the school of their choice.

Francisco Guzman Segura CGHS $500

Braulio Perez Hernandez CGHS $500

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor