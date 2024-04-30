Petaluma Education Foundation hands out $263,000 at annual scholarship event
The Petaluma Education Foundation collects large amounts of money every year with one main purpose in mind: to give it all away to deserving local students.
That happy routine played out again on Wednesday, April 17, as a large crowd of well-wishers and young graduates packed the Casa Grande High School gymnasium.
That evening, the organization’s 34th such scholarship program handed out $263,934 in 409 individual scholarships presented to 289 seniors graduating from all seven public, private, comprehensive, and alternative Petaluma area high schools.
The PEF scholarship program was open for all members of the Class of 2024 looking to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges and vocational training programs after graduation, according to PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.
Scholarship recipients
Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts.
Katie Curran CGHS $650
Colton Davis PHS $650
Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student pursuing a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising or volunteering at the store.
Luis Chavarin Perez CGHS $850
Jaden Gregorio PHS $850
Jolie Sesky CGHS $850
Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student pursuing a higher education degree in accounting or business.
Estrella Santiago Salinas CGHS $500
Kyle Soper CGHS $500
Bill & Carolyn Tennyson Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who will pursue a higher education pursue a career in industrial arts.
Loomis Glashan PHS $500
Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 student pursuing a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science.
Natalie St. John PHS $500
Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 student who played multiple sports in high school.
Matthew Kwei PHS $500
Philip Liu CGHS $500
Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 PHS student and will be attending a 4-year college.
Iris Bosch PHS $900
Maya Cramer PHS $900
Jaden Gregorio PHS $850
Jessica Hamilton PHS $900
Natalie Hubert PHS $800
Jasper Jennings PHS $900
Josue Juarez Carreno PHS $900
Monserrat Juarez Lopez PHS $900
Finn Lindgren PHS $900
Alexa Macias Carbajal PHS $900
Ava Mieloch PHS $900
Natalie Nelligan PHS $900
Will Osman PHS $900
Jessica Padilla PHS $850
Colin Pratt PHS $900
Moncerrat Ramirez Benito PHS $800
Drake Shoemaker PHS $800
Aleli Spangler PHS $800
Natalie St. John PHS $900
Ella Vanderby PHS $900
Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree related to children.
Ezra Beckman CGHS $550
Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who has participated in drama during their high school years.
Ashanti Jeronimo Madera PHS $500
Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS student who has a learning disability with an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education.
Jaze Pacciorini PHS $1,000
Max Pedrotti-Jacobs PHS $1,000
Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 student who will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy science.
Nicholas Buttke PHS $500
Sydney Martin PHS $500
Coach Johnson - We Came To Play Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student-athlete that has participated in basketball, track or cross country for all four years of high school.
Reilly Kreutz PHS $1,000
Max Pedrotti-Jacobs PHS $1,000
Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. (Separate ceremony)
Darah Alpert PHS $750
Taylor Beaube CGHS $750
Eszter Chappell PHS $750
Ryan Comella CGHS $750
Samuel Coopersmith CGHS $750
Maya Cramer PHS $750
Nedine Ghattas SVHS $750
Sadie Greenberg PHS $750
Maya Hoffman PHS $750
Roshan Huchins CGHS $750
Monserrat Juarez Lopez PHS $750
Reilly Kreutz PHS $750
Remington Lakritz PHS $750
Philip Liu CGHS $750
Gavin Marcotte SVHS $750
Alyssa Marr PHS $750
Townsend Miller CGHS $750
Ethan Obbagy SVHS $750
Allen Phuong CGHS $750
Anamarie Robertson CGHS $750
Samvruddhi Rukmangadhan CGHS $750
Hudson Stipp SVHS $750
Mercer Stipp SVHS $750
Raymond Wang CGHS $750
Leyoti White PHS $750
Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business.
Drake Shoemaker PHS $500
Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 student who will pursue a higher education degree in Agruiculture.
Nicholas Buttke PHS $1,000
Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering.
Curtis Maloney PHS $1,000
