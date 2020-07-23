Petaluma Educational Foundation adapts to uncertainty

Petaluma’s largest education nonprofit is undergoing several major changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, adapting a new fundraising strategy and meeting the changing needs of the city’s 12,000 school students.

Petaluma Educational Foundation’s Bash fundraiser is usually a highlight of the city’s September social calendar, bringing 400 guests together and netting the nonprofit $125,000 in a normal year. But with live events canceled this year, PEF is moving the Bash online, offering pre-ordered food and drink and entertainment at a livestreamed shelter-in-place gala.

“This year, we are going to adapt to the circumstances,” said Maureen Highland, executive director of PEF. “We’re hoping the new format will bring the entire community together to celebrate and collaboratively support our students.”

The online event will be Sept. 12 and will be free to watch on social media platforms including Facebook Live, YouTube and Instagram, Highland said. Major sponsors include Petaluma Market, Exchange Bank and Edward Jones Petaluma.

The event will include a virtual live auction, and the winners of the $20 per ticket Taste of the Town raffle will be announced. Raffle prizes, sponsored by W.K. McLellan Co. include $1,000, $500 and $250 in gift certificates to Petaluma restaurants.

Those who look forward to the Bash’s food and drink can order meals delivered to their house for dinner or a virtual happy hour.

“We’re trying our best to create a positive experience,” Highland said. “We want to make sure the community knows we are here and are supporting our schools.”

Founded in 1982, the nonprofit has given away more than $3.5 million in grants to the 38 schools in Petaluma. This year’s grant program is also adjusting with changing student needs, Highland said.

The focus of the impact grants this year is on social-emotional learning and technology to help teachers navigate the upcoming school year in uncertain times, Highland said.

According to the latest guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom, counties on a watchlist for an increase in COVID-19, including Sonoma County, must start the school year with distance learning. This means Petaluma school children won’t be going back to the classroom at the beginning of fall, presenting a new set of challenges.

For PEF, that means schools need help with technology, giving teachers and students the tools for effective online instruction. And without the socialization that a classroom environment provides, PEF hopes to support teachers with social-emotional learning.

“These students have been through fires. They’s been through air quality closures. Now they are going through COVID,” Highland said. “This really is to provide a foundation of support to navigate all of these things they’ve been through.”

She said PEF is establishing a dedicated fund for this initiative with the goal of raising $200,000 to enable all Petaluma campuses to access funding in the two focus areas. Awards will be given up to $5,000 per request. Educators have until Aug. 25 to submit a grant application.

Another big change is coming to PEF’s other major fundraising arm, the Alphabet Soup thrift stores. The two stores, which collect donated goods for resale, initially shutdown during the pandemic but reopened on June 10 with new features to make shoppers feel safe.

Alphabet Soup “is an essential part of our operation,” Highland said. “It’s been a challenge for us.”

Highland said changes include new touchless transaction systems, an online self-scheduling donation pick up portal, and an online store where customers can view inventory, make a purchase over the phone and schedule a no-contact alley pick-up of their purchases.

Highland said PEF’s mission of supporting local schools is even more important during this challenging time.

“With COVID, we are facing our most challenging year as a nonprofit but as an educational foundation we must remain strong and make sure our students and schools have what they need during these uncertain times,” she said.

