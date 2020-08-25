Petaluma Educational Foundation gala will be a virtual event

The Petaluma Educational Foundation’s annual BASH is on. The longtime signature event supporting the mission of PEF is happening on Sept. 12, but the format of the will change.

A new free-to-attend online live stream broadcast virtual gala will keep the spirit of the BASH alive in a year students and schools need the community's support like never before. The BASH, themed Bringing All Students Hope, provides an opportunity for people to tune-in, watch, bid, pledge and celebrate from the comfort of their own homes.

The event will benefit the mission of PEF to support all 12,000-plus students attending the 38 TK-12 public, not-for-profit, and charter schools in the Petaluma area.

The free interactive one-hour presentation will be filled with music, special messages, Taste of the Town restaurant raffle drawings, live auction lots and more. It all leads to the gala’s traditional highlight of the night, where the essence of the program's message about financially supporting every student truly takes center stage with the paddle raising to support from PEF.

“Funding the future of education has never been more important,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland. “PEF, which does not receive any government funding, is committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all our schools. The annual PEF BASH provides the public an opportunity to hear first-hand how they can partner with others to continue the mission of the foundation. This year, that message is no different. Now, more than ever, our students need us.

“For our special 2020 PEF Grant Funding, we contacted our superintendents and principals to clearly understand the individual school priorities during this unprecedented year. At the BASH, we will issue a challenge to our community to help address the shared immediate needs identified to keep our students on solid footing. The two initiatives for 2020-2021 PEF Grant funding will focus on social and emotional learning support.

“Social and emotional learning tools and access can be successfully implemented regardless of on-campus instruction, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two modalities.”

“This year, PEF has established a fund dedicated to supporting these two specific program areas. The fund goal is $200,000. As you know, this type of effort requires partners. We are asking the community to collectively raise their virtual paddles enabling every one of the 38 schools in the Petaluma area the opportunity to apply and receive partner funding. By doing this, our community will help students confidently move forward, knowing we believe in them, we empower them, and, together, we are investing in their future. All those pledging support will be publicly celebrated during the live-stream broadcast. We recognize this is a challenging year for many. Your commitment to PEF will carry an impact on generations to come. Our students need us more than ever. We must do this now so they can succeed today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

Free online registration is at pefbash2020.afrogs.org. Those registering can view the menu of special BASH event add-on items: Dinner by Ray's Catering Petaluma Pop Up Kitchen; and access to the Virtual VIP Happy Hour with local mixologist Phaedra Achor of FloraLuna Apothecary & Trading Co. Celebrants can order one of the BASH Custom Cocktail Kits to make at home or pre-pledge $25 and receive a bottle of wine to enjoy during the BASH event.

PEF Partners for Education are Clover Sonoma, Petaluma Health Care District, and Petaluma Market along with Valedictorian partner Exchange Bank.

Edward Jones Petaluma and Friend of PEF are our Salutatorian Partners.

Honor Roll level Partners include: Argus-Courier, Baldwin, McGaughey & Co LLP CPAs, Fishman Supply Co, Golden State Lumber, Hennessy Cornerstone Value Fund, Law Offices of Bridget Mackay, Pisenti & Brinker, LLP, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, River City Bank, Ross Recreation Equipment, Team Ghilotti, Inc. and The Regan Home Loan Group.

Teacher’s Pet level partners are Cal-West Rents/Encore Events Rentals, Comcast, Dow Development Laboratories, Kaiser Permanente, Raymond A. Ramos, DDS & Associates Pediatric Dentistry, Roman's Plumbing, Sonoma County Office of Education, Studio PR, Top Speed Data Communications, and Study Sync.

PEF Grant and Scholarship programs have awarded a cumulative $7,580,695 to enhance and enrich the academic experience of more than 12,000 students in Petaluma’s 38 public, charter, and not-for-profit private schools.