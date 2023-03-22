Local firefighters got a free steak dinner and a “thank you” during a March 16 event hosted by the Petaluma Elks Lodge 901 in Petaluma.

More than 100 firefighters attended the lodge’s annual Clyde Gibby Firefighter Appreciation Night, the event making its return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the second of two appreciation dinners the lodge held this year for first responders. In February, the lodge hosted a law enforcement appreciation night.

As is tradition, law enforcement volunteers cooked the steaks for the firefighters, just as firefighters cooked for them during the February event, according to Elks Lodge Secretary Larry Sartori.

Dinner tickets for non-firefighters and lodge members was $20 per person, and community members and local businesses could sponsor a table for $150.

Combined, the two dinners raised approximately $3,000 for a new scholarship program for local students who want to attend police and fire academies.

In addition to that scholarship program, Sartori said that the local lodge, in cooperation with the National Elks Foundation, sponsors several youth programs ranging from drug awareness education to college scholarships and dictionary giveaways.

The local lodge also supports veterans programs including Hearn House in Santa Rosa and Rocca House in Petaluma, which offer transitional housing for homeless veterans.

The annual firefighter appreciation dinner dates back at least 50 years, according to Sartori, and is named after Clyde Gibby, a longtime manager of the Elks Lodge and a Petaluma firefighter who died in 2009 at age 94.

