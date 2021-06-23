Petaluma enacts new mandatory water restrictions, aiming for 25% citywide reduction

For more information on the Russian River system and Sonoma Water's water supply conditions, go to sonomawater.org.

To learn about the city’s water conservation programs for residential and commercial customers, including water-efficient device giveaways, rebate programs, and water-wise house calls, go to cityofpetaluma.org/water-conservation.

Petalumans could face fines of up to $1,000 or have water service shut off under new restrictions meant to cut citywide water use by 25%, as Sonoma County enters the hottest season of the year amid record drought.

Following weeks of voluntary water rationing, the Petaluma City Council on Monday launched the start of what may be further restrictions in the months to come, ushering in a more aggressive city-led campaign to curb resident water usage.

The new limits both expand existing water-saving measures and raise the stakes – threatening fines up to $1,000 and shuttered water service for those with multiple violations.

Despite these new penalties, Gina Benedetti-Petnic, interim public works and utilities director, cautioned that the city would take a balanced approach.

“We’re not asking or requiring every individual to be responsible for reducing their consumption by 25%,” Benedetti-Petnic said. “We’re not going to be the water police, and we realize some households may already be reducing. This is about a citywide reduction, and we’re asking everyone to do their share.”

Several measures that were previously voluntary are now considered mandatory under the new limits, including restaurants serving water to diners only upon request and prohibiting the use of potable water to hose off pavement or wash vehicles.

New restrictions also include rotating irrigation schedules, a ban on decorative water features, as well as prohibitions against filling new pools and spas.

The Petaluma City Council’s vote Monday night to implement the new measures was coupled with a new, six-tier water contingency plan based on residents’ water usage between 2018 and 2020.

“We’ve skipped stage 2 and now we’re in stage 3,” Benedetti-Petnic said Tuesday following council’s vote. “The most important restriction we very much want the community to be paying attention to is when and for how long they’re irrigating for.”

Residential customers will be allowed to irrigate landscaping with potable water overnight from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while city irrigation will take place the other days of the week, Benedetti-Petnic said.

This next phase in water rationing comes in the wake of Sonoma Water’s decision last week to require county water contractors, including Petaluma, to reduce demand by 20% starting in July and lasting through the middle of December.

The county is undergoing a second consecutive dry year, on the heels of last year’s third-driest water year in the past 127 years, according to Sonoma Water, the county’s lead water agency. In Santa Rosa, rainfall is at 38% of average as of June 18, as water levels in the county’s main water reservoirs fall precipitously. As of last week, Lake Sonoma was at 54.5% of its capacity, while Lake Mendocino dropped even further, holding just 37.4% of its target water supply.

The reservoirs represent a primary drinking water source for more than 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

By the end of March, 95% of the state was already experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the State Water Resources Control Board, with Sonoma County mid-May falling into the most extreme drought categorization.

“We better get used to this level of conservation for a while,” Benedetti-Petnic said. “If the state or county decide they need to ratchet our water back further, then the city would have to follow suit. We’re not there yet, and I can’t say we will necessarily go there, but we are ready if it comes to it.”

