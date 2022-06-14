Residents, many with nowhere to go, fully vacate Petaluma homeless encampment being cleared by city

Homeless residents forced to vacate the Steamer Landing encampment in Petaluma dishearteningly collected their belongings Monday. They were given until the end of the day to pack up and find somewhere else to go.

“I just wanted a little place that I could be free to not go to jail for being where I was,” said Matthew Erickson, a former encampment resident. “To put a tent, or something, and not have to move for awhile.”

An injunction that prevented the city from dismantling the encampment was filed in October. It was extended three times before being lifted Friday by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen.

City officials argued they did everything possible to offer resources and housing assistance to the encampment residents. On May 25, the Petaluma Police Department notified residents they would be removed June 10.

Police and housing assistance providers began to arrive Monday morning at the property, hoping to offer services to the remaining residents. By mid-afternoon, a bulldozer was brought in to shovel the tents and personal items of residents who refused to leave.

Encampment residents reluctantly packed their things, unsure of where to go. Many said local shelters, such as Petaluma People’s Village at the Mary Isaak Center, do not meet their needs. Curfews, “unnecessary drama” and anxieties about living in a shelter make Steamer Landing residents hesitant to go.

Jorge Gonzales, an encampment resident, has been homeless for seven years and doesn’t like staying at shelters.

“I don’t want to go to the shelters because it’s too much drama,” he said.

Gonzales said shelters only provide individuals with a space for a certain amount of time before they’re forced to head back to the streets.

Erickson, who now stays at Petaluma People’s Village, helped his former community clear out Monday. He has hopes there will be a sanctioned encampment somewhere in the city in the future.

The police department said it’s offering storage for valuable objects identified and communicated by residents of the encampment. Though, several unhoused individuals said they were told their belongings could not be stored due to a lack of space.

Petaluma Police Department Lt. Nick McGowan said officers were patiently going about the sweep. They wanted to provide residents with enough time to gather their belongings, vacate the area and avoid arrests.

“Technically once we get to their location and they’re given an opportunity to leave, at that point and they refuse then they’ll be subject to arrest,” McGowan said.

No arrests were made Monday, according to remaining residents. Many had vacated the property and most structures were torn down. Officers had fully left the scene by 7 p.m.

Encampment resident Robert Tournahu, who led the lawsuit against the city to prevent residents from being removed, said he would likely find shelter beneath a freeway underpass. He questioned the other residents’ whereabouts.

Several individuals said they didn’t know where they were headed; many said they didn’t plan to go to a shelter. On Monday evening, Tournahu said he heard the Mary Isaak Shelter was full.

Officers returned Tuesday morning with bulldozers and cleanup crews to continue the sweep. No arrests were made and no residents remained on the property.

Colin Atigi contributed to this report.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.