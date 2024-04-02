Petaluma entrepreneur takes a new approach in crafting protein powder

Bygg Foods, the latest venture from Petaluma health food entrepreneur Smári Ásmundsson, aims to offer products that mix an environmentally-conscious approach with the latest developments in food science.

As the global supplement market rapidly escalates toward $200 billion in annual revenue, it’s nearly impossible for any new business to develop a product that’s truly unique and that grabs consumers, but eager entrepreneurs are still at it.

Bygg Foods, the latest venture from local health food entrepreneur Smári Ásmundsson, 54, aims to mix a progressive and environmentally-conscious approach with the latest developments in food science.

The flagship product is NØRSE CØDE, an “upcycled” barley-based protein powder.

Ásmundsson originally crowdfunded the effort through Kickstarter and got his first 98 customers through the online fundraiser. Although the fundraising efforts helped with some of the cost, the ultimate goal was to get a feel for the demand of the new product.

The rest of the businesses was funded by Ásmundsson and some friends.

If you’re familiar with Ásmundsson, his newest product’s ethos is not likely come as a surprise.

In the 1950s, protein powders first began to make their way into people’s lives, but back then, they were made with a combination of whey, soy and dehydrated egg powders. In the last 70 years, pea protein has become increasingly popular for vegetarian and vegan-oriented consumers. In keeping with the ingenuity that made his last company, Smári Organics, such a success, NØRSE CØDE utilizes a proprietary blend of pea, rice and “upcycled” barley proteins.

“Upcycling” is the process in which the reused byproduct or waste material of something is then utilized to make a new product.

By dehydrating and extracting the proteins from the leftover barley in the beer brewing process, Bygg Foods is “upcycling” the barley and using the amino acids in conjunction with pea and rice proteins to create their proprietary NØRSE CØDE protein powder. The combination of the protein sources consist of all nine essential amino acids that the human body does not produce on its own.

Meats, dairy and eggs contain all of these essential and nonessential amino acids, often referred to as the building blocks of protein, but plant-based diets often require a bit more fietary creativity to achieve the recommended levels of daily protein consumption.

The man behind the product

Ásmundsson is a native of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland; the third-largest town in the nation and it’s about six miles from Reykjavik.

He fondly remembers delivering flowers as a young boy to earn some spending money and once, he hand-delivered flowers to Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, the then-president of Iceland at Iceland’s version of the White House.

Ásmundsson studied photography in Southern California and his photos appeared in major magazines like Vogue and Rolling Stone. Then, in 2009, he welcomed his first child and decided to slow down.

“I wouldn’t even know my kid if I kept on the same advertising-photography trajectory because I was traveling two, three, four weeks at a time,” Ásmundsson said. “And I was also becoming more passionate about food and advertising, so I kind of decided to make a complete 180 of my life … and enter the ‘food world.’”

In 2008, Ásmundsson and his family relocated to Petaluma.

“I like small towns and Petaluma is kind of the only small town that is about an hour away from SFO — from a major airport,” Ásmundsson said. ”So it was, kind of, a no-brainer; it’s a great town to live in. I love it here.”

Petaluma’s reputation for farm-to-table dining, agriculture and craft brewing was just a bonus for the family.

Diving into the organic food business

In 2012, Ásmundsson started his first company, Smári Organics. Their first product was SMÁRI, an organic Icelandic-style skyr, a creamy yogurt that's been a provision of Icelanders for nearly 1,000 years. Like its more well-known Greek-style alternative, Icelandic skyr is thicker and more protein-dense than traditional yogurts. Unlike Greek yogurt, though, skyr contains rennet, a complex group of enzymes found in the milk-bacteria mixture, which makes the product closer to a cheese than other yogurts. SMÁRI, however, didn’t use rennet and instead opted for a special straining method to make the skyr.

Ásmundsson has introduced several products over the last decade that combine his Icelandic roots with America’s need for on-the-go food products, including a ready-to-drink protein-infused cold coffee beverage called KAFFI.

“In Iceland, people are much, much closer to nature and closer to the source of food,” Ásmundsson said. “People cook more. They don’t consume fast food. Nobody eats in their car — there is a different relationship to food there for sure.”