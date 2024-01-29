An emergency room surgeon, a mother, a police chief, a county superintendent and a recent high school graduate all sat in a line on the stage of the Lucchesi Center in Petaluma on Sunday before a packed room full of community members.

They were there to urge those in attendance to prevent gun violence and inform them of simple ways they can do so.

The event, called “Normalizing Safety: Gun Violence Prevention,” was organized by the American Association of University Women’s Petaluma chapter. It is a national nonprofit that works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

The speakers reflected on the increase in gun violence across the country, as well as locally, especially among young people. They also stressed the need to prevent another school shooting such as the ones at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, and Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Dr. John Maa, a general surgeon in San Francisco and past president of the San Francisco-Marin Medical Society, said he has witnessed the devastating impact of gun violence as he has treated gunshot victims.

He urged state and federal legislators to pass gun reform laws, because “it's often legal and administrative errors that lead to weapons falling into the wrong hands before mass shootings.”

Interim Petaluma police Chief Brian Miller emphasized how many lives would be saved if people secured their firearms correctly.

“The simple solutions often have the greatest impacts,” he said.

Petaluma is the first and only city in the county to pass an ordinance requiring safe storage of all firearms in homes and vehicles. Miller encouraged other city and county leaders to approve similar measures.

He also emphasized the department’s successful gun buy-back event, which saw 150 firearms surrendered within a few hours, an effort to take dangerous or unnecessary firearms off the streets and out of homes.

Sonoma County Superintendent Amie Carter spoke to the epidemic of gun violence in schools and the critical need to safely secure firearms so they stay out of the hands of young people.

She added that “the impulsive nature of youth, combined with easy access to unsecured firearms has led to these devastating outcomes.“

“The impact is far-reaching, affecting not only the lives of those directly involved, but also the overall learning environment for our young people,” Carter said. “These incidents ... also contribute to a climate of fear and insecurity within our educational institutions.”

Mia Vaughn, a Petaluma High alumna and freshman at Santa Rosa Junior College, gave her perspective as a student, speaking to those feelings of fear that she and her peers faced going to school every day.

“There were a lot of days when I was scared to come to school,” she said. “I was scared to get an education. This is how a lot of students are feeling right now.”

She urged young people to get involved in the issues of school safety and the prevention of gun violence, and to also have a plan if an incident does occur.

Heather Jennings, a member of the Sonoma County chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national nonprofit that advocates for public safety and gun violence prevention, told the heartbreaking story of Dec. 14, 2012, the day 26 people died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

“I remember hearing the names of the kids in the coming days. So many of them were ... little kids who are missing their front teeth as they smile in their brightly colored school pictures,” she said. “I don't think I'm ever going to get over that day. Something changed for me.”

Speaking to gun-inflicted suicides, which make up a third of the gun-related deaths of young people, she said “despair and impulsivity may lead to self-harm, but access to a firearm in the home all but guarantees that the decision will be fatal.

“Accessibility is the problem, but it is also the solution,” she said, advocating for common-sense gun laws, such as gun violence restraining orders and secure storage slots.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, were initially expected to attend the event, but due to a last-minute scheduling change, they provided videotaped speeches, instead. They also emphasized the need for common-sense gun laws.

Jean Reed, co-vice president of the Petaluma chapter of the American Association of University Women, which organized Sunday’s event, said “We don't have the answers ourselves, but I'm convinced that there are things that we can do to to make our communities safer.

"What we really want is for this meeting, to empower the community to understand that there's actions we can take here at home to start to address this. We can't sit around and wait for something to happen from the federal level (where) things are not happening fast enough.“

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.