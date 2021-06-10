Petaluma expected to tap $850K for homeless services, expand contract with Downtown Streets Team

Flush with funds from a new one-cent sales tax, the city of Petaluma is poised to increase its support for a homeless support program following a year-long test run.

But the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team looking to tap $350,000 in city funding has not met key benchmarks for success, raising questions about the efficacy of the program designed to help people find housing and secure jobs.

City Council later this month is expected to approve $350,000 to fund the Downtown Streets Team for another year. The total represents a $100,000 increase from last year’s amount, and it’s tied to a slate of funding increases for homelessness services citywide.

All told, the City Council at its June 21 meeting will consider an $850,000 investment in homeless support programs and services on the heels of recent camp clearings and as local leaders appeal for more countywide support to tackle what many officials acknowledge is a growing crisis.

“We feel really strongly that this is one of the community’s top priorities, which is taking care of our unhoused community,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran, adding that the investment was made possible through the voter-approved Measure U sales tax. “We want to provide the services that are critical for our vulnerable community members. We have done bits and pieces over the years, and we felt this was the time to build out a more robust program, and the Downtown Streets Team is part of that.”

Championed by city staff and downtown business leaders, the volunteer Downtown Streets program expanded to Petaluma last year with the goal of helping homeless individuals find permanent employment and housing.

But the 16-year-old San Jose-based nonprofit has been dogged by allegations of sexual harassment and pay discrimination by former employees, and its business model — volunteer labor in exchange for access to support services — has raised concerns.

City officials have stuck by the program, recommending a renewed contract and additional funds despite the group’s failure to meet employment and housing targets promised in its contract with the city, according to data from the first 10 months of the contract. Full numbers for the final two months of its operations in the city, May and June, have not yet been reported to the city.

Founded by former venture capitalist and tech CEO Eileen Richardson, the San Jose-based Downtown Streets Team operates in 16 Northern California cities, recruiting homeless residents to volunteer their time to pick up trash around the city in exchange for various housing, job and health services.

The team is comprised of two employees and up to 15 volunteers who spend four hours each weekday picking up trash throughout downtown Petaluma.

Karen Strolia, director of the North Bay for Downtown Streets Team, said volunteers are encouraged to take advantage of various services and types of assistance, ranging from housing and job assistance, medical and legal aid as well as gift cards for food or transportation. Volunteers can stay on the team for up to one year, and in recent months, Strolia says there has been a wait list for those interested in joining.

Since launching in Petaluma on July 16, 2020, the nonprofit has had mixed success.

Between July 2020 and April – a time period with the most complete set of data via city records – eight volunteers were placed in jobs, or 53% of the stated target.

However, according to city data, retention has been less successful. Though the contract sets a goal that 100% of the 15 employed volunteers will retain their jobs for three months, and 70% will retain their positions for at least six months, Downtown Streets Team reports five have lasted for more than three months and none have yet lasted to six.

Within that same 10-month span, 60% of volunteers remained without housing, while 24% moved to emergency shelters and 11% found permanent housing with support services, according to the records.

Cochran said the program deserves another year to get its footing in Petaluma, saying it offers a critical lifeline to many unsheltered individuals who typically are harder to reach.

"I think they’ve worked incredibly hard to get ramped up through one of the most challenging times we could have started any program,” Cochran said. “Not to use COVID as the universal scapegoat, but I think it was challenging. Folks had hesitancy to come onto a program where they would be in contact with others. I don’t believe that they’ve had the full benefit of a full year of a full team.”

City records also show documented successes for the program.

As of June 4, Strolia says the team has picked up 83,000 gallons of debris from the city, including 41,000 cigarette butts.