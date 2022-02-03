Petaluma extends city facility closures

Due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Petaluma officials are extending a temporary closure of city facilities.

The City of Petaluma announced in an email Monday, closures of city buildings to the public will remain in effect until at least Feb. 11, in alignment with Sonoma County’s current public health order.

“Our City staff continue to provide the important services that our community relies upon, as we have throughout the pandemic,” officials said in the email.

Officials remind all residents that they can defend themselves against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and boosted, wear a well-fitted mask when in public, increase indoor ventilation and get tested before attending gatherings.

Officials also encourage anyone struggling with emotional or mental health due to the pandemic, isolation and beyond to call the Sonoma County Warm Line at 707-565-2652.

To contact city departments during closures: Residents can visit cityofpetaluma.org/essentialservices.

