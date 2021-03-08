Petaluma eyes Jul. 1 date for first mental health crisis team

Petaluma is aiming to create a new community policing team designed to reduce armed officer responses to health crises by July 1, roughly a year after 2020’s Black Lives Matter movement launched a nationwide conversation about systemic racism and police violence.

The team, modeled after a unit founded in Oregon three decades ago, would respond primarily to calls associated with mental health crises, effectively siphoning off a growing area of need in the community often left to patrol officers. Each unit will have one crisis counselor and an EMT trained in de-escalation and social work interventions as well as in physical and mental health evaluations.

The city in November hired consultant Ben Adam Climer, who served on a crisis response unit in Oregon for five years, to help launch the program locally.

“What really makes the model distinctive is it’s a nonemergency first response for people experiencing mental health crises, substance abuse and homelessness-related crises,” Climer said. “It is a first responder group.”

The crisis response team is designed in the image of the successful CAHOOTS program operating in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon. Interest in the program, which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, skyrocketed following last summer’s mass demonstrations calling for alternate policing models meant to reduce armed officer involvement.

In Petaluma, activists and community leaders routinely pushed for the police department to adopt the model, including dogged lobbying of city council by Petaluma Youth for CAHOOTS, who made regular statements at council meetings for months.

Since last year, progress toward establishing the unit has entailed analyzing call data, meeting with community non-profits and social services and assessing the city’s services for people experiencing homelessness. Climer said he will work with the city through April to obtain the necessary equipment, including vans for the mobile response team, medical equipment, radios and other gear.

The city will tap its general for the initial investment, estimated at $500,000, City Manager Peggy Flynn said. Additional costs are expected to come from a mixture of federal funding, partnerships with local organizations and, potentially, county mental health funding through the voter-approved Measure O sales tax, Flynn said.

“The next step is developing the infrastructure, centered around getting all our ducks in a row to make sure that when there is a team of people ready to work, everything they need is in place,” Climer said.

Officials expect to hire managers by late April, while remaining staff are to be hired and trained through June.

During the first month, teams will work 12 hours a day, with the goal of increasing service to 24 hours per day in September.

The local team is expected to cost $1.1 million annually, with 84% of the costs going toward personnel. A federal bill attached to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package is expected to provide funding opportunities specifically for CAHOOTS programs if passed, Climer said.

Petaluma joins Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, as well as a growing contingent of cities across the country opting for a CAHOOTS-style response unit.

Mayor Teresa Barrett said she’s interested in looping in other Sonoma County cities in the effort, and mentioned initial discussions with other county elected officials.

“I think everybody is thinking this is the way to be going,” Barrett said last week. “Since we’re in on the ground floor, being as free and open with information to other jurisdictions, even if we’re duplicating it, is a really smart idea.”

