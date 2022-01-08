Petaluma facilities close due to omicron spread

Petaluma city facilities will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Monday and lasting at least through Jan. 31, according to an email from the City of Petaluma Friday.

The closure comes as the U.S. experiences a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Despite the building closures, city staff will continue to provide services. A list of department contacts can be found here.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time for our community and the world,” officials said in the email. “Shifting routines, navigating social and family dynamics, all while keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe are big loads to bear.”

The email added that anyone struggling with stress due to the pandemic or beyond can seek private emotional and mental health support through the Sonoma County Warm Line at 707-565-2652.

City officials plan to reopen facilities on Feb. 1 if it is safe to do so.

In order to curb the omicron variant, Sonoma County health officials urged for residents to get vaccinated/boosted, wear a well-fitted mask, get tested before and after gatherings and stay home if experiencing symptoms.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.