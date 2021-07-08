Petaluma failing to meet water conservation targets amid drought

Hobbled by failures to curb water use on city property, at school sites and in commercial landscaping, Petaluma has so far missed the mark on its drought-related conservation goals, prompting concern from water officials about the data submitted to the state’s lead water agency last week.

The city’s monthly report for June shows Petaluma has reduced its overall water consumption by 8.64% compared to last year, well short of the city’s mandatory 25% cutback initiated June 21, as well as the voluntary 20% reduction city leaders sought May 3.

Since the Petaluma City Council instituted those voluntary conservation targets, residents in the city have led the way, cutting back their water use by more than 10% month over month, according to data obtained by the Argus-Courier.

But the amount of water going to so-called institutional users - school sites, hospitals and the city itself - has shot up by 12.5%, hindering the city’s ability to meet water saving goals, including those set by Sonoma Water, the county’s lead water agency.

“We’re very concerned with the numbers we’re seeing on the institutional and institutional irrigation,” said Gina Benedetti-Petnic, interim director for Petaluma Public Works and Utilities. “We see clearly that we need to get ahead of this.”

With the specter of surcharges for excess use looming in the months to come, Petaluma leaders have pivoted to cut back or cut off irrigation entirely at many parks and in neighborhoods where landscaping is managed by the city. They’ve also reached out to other institutional users, including school sites and hospitals, to spur greater conservation efforts.

“Those are areas we’re going to be targeting next, and we feel like we’ll be able to make a big dent in these numbers,” Benedetti-Petnic said.

Parks that use recycled water won’t be impacted by cutbacks, which means residents may still see sprinklers operating at Wiseman, Arroyo, Prince, Leghorn, Eagle and Southgate parks. Casa Grande High School, likewise, uses recycled water, and so will be allowed to continue irrigation of its landscaping and playing fields.

Petaluma High School operates its own well, which also is not subject to watering restrictions, Benedetti-Petnic said.

Petaluma’s Urban Water Supplier Monthly Monitoring Report, which has been submitted to the California State Water Resources Control Board monthly since water conservation targets were instituted, was first reviewed by city officials Friday, Benedetti-Petnic said.

Local leaders also reviewed city data showing month-over-month water savings by account type, where data show that despite drought conditions, certain sectors have struggled to save water at all.

Commercial irrigation saw a 6% jump in water use, institutional irrigation increased by 5.54% and institutional use overall rose by 12.5% from May to June this year. But the amount of water used by those sectors – 36.3 million gallons in June – comprises just one-quarter of the water used in residential settings, where single- and multi-family households used 142.4 million gallons last month.

Although multi-family residential properties cut water use by 13.94% and single-family properties accounted for a 10.28% reduction month over month, according to the data, the numbers still fall short of water saving targets being pushed by city and county officials.

Industrial users also have work to do, despite notching an 11.1% reduction between May and June. Commercial users overall reduced consumption by 8.43%. Combined, commercial and industrial account types used 42.5 million gallons of water in June.

Mayor Teresa Barrett said she expected there to be a bit of a learning curve, but she was confident the city would meet its conservation targets.

“We just set up our goals; we anticipate that we will be meeting them,” she said. “We’re doing what we can to spread the word, educate the public, including businesses, and expecting it to pay off shortly.”

City officials were not able to compare water use by account type to the 2018-20 baseline, or to last year’s use, and the city has refused to provide usage data on Petaluma’s top water users, citing an exemption in the California Public Records Act.

But the law, according to public records experts, provides an avenue for releasing that information if city officials find it would benefit the public.

“The CPRA exemption for information about water users is discretionary,” said David Snyder, executive director of the San Rafael-based First Amendment Coalition. “That is, an agency can release this information if they conclude that ‘the public interest in disclosure of the information clearly outweighs the public interest in nondisclosure.’”

Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy indicated he would favor releasing data if conservation efforts don’t improve across the city.

“If we continue to lag on our targets, then we have to put a spotlight on folks,” said Healy, the senior incumbent on the Petaluma City Council. “The fact that commercial and institutional irrigation hasn’t dropped back means people with lawns and landscaping haven’t got the message.”

Part of the trouble may lie with so-called demand hardening, where customers feel as though they’ve run out of ways to conserve. Since the last drought ended in 2015, Petaluma residents are still using 16.2% less water than the 2013-15 average.

Benedetti-Petnic called the ongoing conservation efforts “amazing,” while also acknowledging those efforts make this year’s push for water savings more difficult.

“They are conserving; they have been conserving, so yeah, it’s a little bit harder,” she said. “We’re having to tighten that screw even more.”

