A Petaluma-based producer of animal feed and grain has had its organic certification revoked, a lapse that could potentially affect other agricultural and food companies up and down the chain of production.

R.O. Shelling, a decades-old wholesaler, had its seal of approval stripped by two independent certification organizations in a four-day span. Quality Assurance International revoked its certification on Feb. 6; California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) followed suit Feb. 9.

R.O. Shelling lists organic alfalfa, wheat straw and rice straw among the products on their website. They also sell a variety of conventionally grown feeds and grains.

Both certifiers said they were unable to elaborate on what, exactly, had prompted them to take action against R.O. Shelling, which operates out of a weathered four-story feed mill on Petaluma Boulevard.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of any certification decision as we are required to maintain confidentiality per the regulations and our own policies,” Sarah Reed, CCOF’s handler certification director, said in an email. “As a certifier, CCOF’s role is to ensure that organic integrity is maintained throughout the supply chain to ensure trust in the organic label.”

The California Department of Food and Agriculture acknowledged it has opened an investigation into R.O. Shelling’s compliance with organic standards, but declined further comment.

R.O. Shelling is controlled by the Cunningham family, which also owns Barlas Feeds. The patriarch of the family is John Cunningham, better known as “Cowboy” in the local agricultural industry.

Cunningham told The Press Democrat his company received formal notification from Quality Assurance International on Dec. 20.

“This notice was a result of an audit which identified discrepancies in our paperwork which did not fully align with the stringent standards set forth for organic certification,” he wrote in an email.

Cunningham said R.O. Shelling “deeply regrets any inconvenience this may cause our valued customers and partners” and said the company is working to resolve the matter.

“Understanding the gravity of this situation, coupled with our commitment to the reliability of our products and the trust of our customers, R.O. Shelling continues to comply and cooperate in hopes to remedy the issue,” Cunningham wrote. “On February 6th, 2024, we received the official revocation of our organic status with QAI. That said, we made the decision at the time of revocation to halt our operations at R.O. Shelling, in compliance with the notice including the sale and distribution of organic grain products.”

The revocation stands to impact businesses other than R.O. Shelling. The company supplies organic feed to a number of local dairies that, in turn, supply milk to Straus Family Creamery, two sources with knowledge of the local dairy industry told The Press Democrat.

If a carton of milk showcases a “USDA Organic” seal on its packaging, it signifies the milk comes from a farm that adheres to a strict set of regulations, such as declining to treat its cows with antibiotics and supplemental hormones.

One of the regulations, according to the Dairy Alliance, is that cows are exclusively given feed grown without the use of pesticides or commercial fertilizers.

“Anybody who markets agricultural commodities or products, and uses the codified, regulated term ‘organic,’ has to maintain records of inputs to validate the use of the term. That’s how they’re regulated,” Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith explained. “Anyone who grows organic crops or makes organic processed agricultural products has to maintain an audit trail to prove the inputs are from an organic source. And that source is regulated as well.”

In that context, the loss of an organic grain supplier would seem to be a short-term challenge for a company like Straus, which has built its brand on organic products.

The Press Democrat was unable to reach Albert Straus, who owns the creamery.

R.O. Shelling operates one of several feed mills based in Petaluma that supply many of the dairy and poultry farms spread across southern Sonoma and northern Marin counties. Others include Hunt & Behrens Inc. and Dairyman's Feed & Supply Co., both of which also offer organic feed products.

Certification organizations such as CCOF and Quality Assurance International are counted on to inspect organic producers. Sonoma County does its own routine annual inspections of local organic operations through the Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures, Smith said.

“That includes producers, wholesalers and retailers that market or participate in the production and marketing of agricultural products and that have certification to use the ‘organic’ moniker,” he said. “We’re in lockstep, coordinating very closely with our state agency partner in carrying out investigations locally.”

The federal Organic Integrity Database no longer lists R.O. Shelling among its certified operations.

“Feed products sold by R.O. Shelling Feed & Grain on or after Feb. 7, 2024, are not certified organic,” Marin Organic Certified Agriculture, a local certification agency, wrote to members of the ag community last week.

“If you have upcoming or scheduled shipments of feed products, please ensure that you are purchasing certified organic feed that can be linked to a current, valid organic certificate.”

The Marin agency advised anyone questioning the organic status of a feed shipment from R.O. Shelling to call one of its inspectors.

An agricultural operation that has had its certification pulled is ineligible to be recertified for a period of five years following the date of revocation, unless that penalty is reduced or eliminated by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, according to Reed of the CCOF.

The R.O. Shelling company, named for its original owner, was formed in 1942. It is still advertised on the face of its towering, corrugated-metal-clad granary near the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue.

The 110-foot grain elevator dates to 1960, as announced in an edition of the Petaluma Argus-Courier’s Saturday magazine that year.

