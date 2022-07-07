Petaluma fire displaces two people, pets

Petaluma fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that forced two people and their pets out of their home Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Galland Street in Petaluma, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Responding crews found smoke coming from a small apartment behind the primary residence, where the fire had started in an exterior wall. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the main residence was left mostly untouched by the blaze, according to the fire department.

No one was injured. Total damage is estimated at $25,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but an initial determination was that the smoke detectors had been removed from the residence.

Petaluma fire officials advise any residents who need assistance in finding the proper location and setup for smoke or carbon monoxide detectors to contact the Petaluma Fire Department.

The Rancho Adobe Fire District and the Petaluma police and building departments also assisted. .

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.