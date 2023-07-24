A Petaluma resident’s decision to quickly close a door between their house and garage after finding the latter full of smoke aided firefighters in protecting the home during a Saturday night fire, officials said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., a resident of a house in the 900 block of Wood Sorrel Drive noticed smoke coming from under an interior door into the garage, according to a news release issued Sunday by Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros with the Petaluma Fire Department.

When the resident opened the door they found the carport full of smoke, the release said.

The resident, who was not named in the release, closed the door and evacuated the house along with two other people and a dog.

The people called 911 after leaving the house, but neighbors had already called alerted authorities, as well. Firefighters reached the scene about five minutes after being dispatched at 7:44 p.m.

Two engines and a ladder truck from Petaluma Fire responded along with three medic units, and an engine and battalion chief from Rancho Adobe Fire District. The crews were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes.

Closing the door kept the fire isolated from the main residence and allowed firefighters to do a “quick and targeted fire attack,” according to the release.

No one was hurt. But the Petaluma Building Department declared the house uninhabitable because of the damage.

The residents are staying with family nearby, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

