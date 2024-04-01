Officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire last week that started inside a detached garage in Petaluma.

The Petaluma Fire Department received a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of 7th Street about 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, and arrived to the scene in under four minutes to find smoke coming from the garage of a two-story home, according to a news release.

The first on the scene were an engine, a medic unit and battalion chief, who requested additional engines.

“Additional resources from Petaluma Fire and Rancho Adobe Fire arrived and gained control of the fire within 10 minutes,” the release stated.

Sonoma Valley Fire also aided at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The battalion chief estimated structural damages at about $60,000, and the city’s Building Department placed a “red tag” on the garage to restrict its use.

.

The department reminds residents to install functioning smoke alarms inside all buildings on their property, to alert occupants of a fire before smoke is seen or smelled and to allow more time to escape the structure if necessary.