Petaluma first responders assist in firefighting efforts, city adapts to new shelter requirements

Soon after the LNU Lightning complex fires ignited in Sonoma and Napa counties, a constellation of Petalum city departments, residents and nonprofits mobilized to prepare for a potential influx of evacuees and to assist in countywide evacuations and firefighting efforts.

It has become a familiar process for the county’s second largest city in recent years, serving as a southern harbor for neighbors to the north fleeing fires and floods beginning with the 2017 Tubbs fire. The most recent record-shattering evacuation from the October 2019 Kincade fire is still fresh in Petaluma’s collective memory.

But unlike previous years, evacuees did not spill out of downtown cafes and parking lots remained as quiet and empty as they have been since the mid-March pandemic shutdown, with only the heavy smoke and ocher-colored sky signaling that fire season has arrived.

“We haven’t seen the number of evacuees down in Petaluma that we’ve seen with other events,” said Public Works Director Jason Beatty, who also heads the city’s emergency operations center. “Plus, COVID has created a double emergency, so we’re avoiding congregant housing and putting people in campgrounds and hotels, and others are staying with friends and family.”

Under new health guidelines from the Red Cross, Beatty said the city was prepared to shelter about 260 evacuees in four shelters, along with RV and car-camping locations and a designated area for COVID-positive individuals seeking alternative care with the county.

Compared to the 1,365-person sheltering capacity during the October 2019 fires, this year, the city is able to take in just 30% of that total. While the number of evacuees from the LNU Lightning Complex fires is smaller than prior events, Sonoma County Supervisor and former Petaluma City Councilman David Rabbitt cautions that the height of fire season is still weeks away.

“The fact that it’s only August, it’s early in the fire season,” he said. “We need to all stay vigilant going forward, and Petaluma’s role has been as a refuge for this county. It is important we have these things in Petaluma on standby so we’re ready when things break out.”

Although evacuation numbers remained relatively low, the nearby complex of fires themselves have scorched more than 350,000 acres, including more than 55,000 acres from the Walbridge fire north of the Russian River.

“It feels like we as a city have become the sheltering capital of Sonoma County over the past couple years,” said Jeff Schach, Assistant Chief of the Petaluma Fire Department. “Part of the new normal for us now is to be staffed up and ready to assist the county and the state to fight fires.”

Schach said nearly a third of the department’s suppression workforce are deployed to fires in Northern California, assisting in fighting the Hennessey fire in Napa County, the Walbridge fire in west Sonoma County, and tackling blazes in Monterrey and Santa Cruz counties.

As a result, crews at home are pulling long shifts to ensure there’s adequate responses to needs within the city as colleagues lend a hand in the crucial firefighting efforts elsewhere. Since the fires began early last week, staff has responded to more than 130 calls for service in Petaluma, including an average of three to five nightly calls.

“We’re absolutely stretched thin, and we do not have the surge capacity like we normally do,” Schach said. “We have to be here to protect our own community while also giving back to help protect our neighbors.”

The Petaluma Police Department has also been assisting in efforts to the north, sending six officers to aid in evacuations, traffic control points and joining in security patrols in evacuation areas.

Police Chief Ken Savano said although they’ve been preparing for fire season for months, seeing so many large fires in August has been surprising for him and his team.

“I heard an official say recently that if you’re anywhere in California, you should have evacuation plans,” Savano said. “I don’t want to freak anyone out, but we need to be in the mental mindset of being prepared. A fire can occur anywhere, so while we’re ready here in Petaluma to support our partners, residents also need to be prepared if we have a fire here.”

Updated evacuation maps for the city of Petaluma are now accessible on the city’s website at cityofpetaluma.org/emergency-evacuations/, and city officials urge residents to sign up for emergency alerts through Nixle and SoCo Alerts.

