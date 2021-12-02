Petaluma Floathouse inches closer to possible 2022 opening

To help the Floathouse reach its goals, or for more information, go to thefloathousepetaluma.org .

A decade after mapping out a vision for Petaluma Turning Basin-based recreation, organizers behind the Petaluma Floathouse say they’re closer than ever to a grand opening.

“We’re now talking a matter of months – not years,” said Greg Sabourin, executive director of the Petaluma Small Craft Center, the group behind the floathouse.

The group first announced this project in 2011, and though it’s been an uphill battle to get the ball rolling, Sabourin said he believes the Floathouse will finally be open to the public in the Spring of 2022, just in time for spring break and summer fun.

The committment comes complete with a final fundraising push. A year after setting an ambitious, $150,000 fundraising goal, the Petaluma Small Craft Center is halfway there, with more than $88,000 pledged as of Friday, Nov. 26.

There’s already a floating dock in place, and it sports a host of human-powered crafts ready for action. A series of fundraisers have launched from the Turning Basin-based flotilla, including a recent paddleboard yoga class.

Now, through its Floathouse Finish Line Fundraiser, the group hopes to complete its vision of a full river experience that will eventually include a community boathouse for the town’s boating clubs.

Due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic, the fleet of boats remains incomplete, but not by much. With what’s in place, the floathouse could open now. But organizers’ vision calls for more. Work also remains on safety and accessibility features down to, and on, the docs themselves, as well as building out the rental kiosk.

The Kiosk itself poses a more time consuming problem, since the project managers are waiting on the city to approve it’s design.

“This project of ours is unique. We’re building a floating boat center because of our tides,” said Sabourin.

Because the kiosk needs to float, the design calls for an aluminum and fiberglass structure, which doesn’t fall in line with existing safety codes. The city needs to approve the plans for safety measures before it can be sent to the builder. But the designs have already been drawn up, and paperwork has been submitted, so the process is well underway.

But to Sabourin and many others who have worked on this project for the better part of the last decade, it’s not just a matter of getting paperwork approved and acquiring a fleet. This is about bringing a new sense of adventure to Petaluma.

Sauborin sees the Floathouse as a shiny anchor for the new river trail, and a cornerstone of an entirely new part of the community.

He envisions people coming in from neighboring cities to spend a day at the Petaluma River, partnerships with local breweries and wineries that can add tasting spots along the water, a larger presence of watersports and endless ways to connect.