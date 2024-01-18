Petaluma flood maps reveal where ‘bathtub’ regions may be located

Floodway: An area within the wider 100-year floodplain designated as the channel of a stream, plus any adjacent floodplain areas that must be kept free of encroachment so that 100-year flood can be carried without substantial increases in flood heights.

Storm surge: The increase in surface water elevation during a storm beyond the level expected from routine tidal variations.

King tides: The highest tides that occur at least once a year, which are significantly higher than the average daily tide elevation and are potentially flood-inducing.

100-year storm: A storm with a 1% chance of occurrence in any given year.

100-year flood: A flood with a 1% chance of occurrence in any given year.

If sea levels were to rise nearly two feet – and were followed by a storm surge, king tides, or a once-in-a-century rainfall event – what would flooding look like across the city? And would your home be in its path?

New flood maps released by the city of Petaluma, based on updated models for how flooding could look in the future, seek to answer those questions. The maps, presented at the Jan. 8 City Council meeting, show the impacts of various levels of flooding while accounting for factors caused by climate change as well as historic data, said Gina Benedetti-Petnic, the city’s assistant director of public works and utilities.

Available at planpetaluma.org/slr-flood-map, the maps are intended to help the city and its residents prepare for the future, as well as inform the city’s General Plan, she said.

As the city’s floodplain administrator, Benedetti-Petnic encouraged residents to “take a deep dive” to see how flooding could affect them in the next 50 or 100 years. By using updated information, the maps offer a “reality check,” making sure residents and city staff “weren’t just looking at a bunch of data that wasn’t based in experiential reality,” she said.

That’s especially true for people residing in areas below the city’s new water elevation after projected sea level rises are taken into account. Those areas would be “basically a bathtub,” said Sebastian Bertsch, project manager with Sherwood Design Engineers, a civil engineering firm contracted by the city for its watershed planning.

“We have a new elevation to the water,” he said, referring to what is essentially a projected high-water mark under various circumstances. “What parts of the city are below that?”

The Petaluma River is not a river, but a tidal slough, with water “moving through the city in two directions. Sometimes it’s moving downriver and sometimes it’s moving upriver,” Bertsch said.

“So when it rains, water is moving across the land, through creeks, into the river and out towards the bay, and water will also come up the river from our daily tides, and we also get water coming up the river from a phenomenon called storm surge,” he said.

Though there’s much to consider around the timing and intersection of different flooding factors, the three main flood categories are king tides, or the yearly high tides; storm surges, or rise in sea levels caused by coastal storms; and rainfall flooding.

The most common occurrence is the king tide, which happens multiple times a year, and can be tracked using tide gauge and modeling from the US Army Corp of Engineers, Bertsch said.

These variables are input into software that analyzes the shape of the land and creeks, amount and location of rainfall, amount and speed of runoff, and the height of the Petaluma River and San Pablo Bay, he said.

The city’s new “state of the art” model is broken into two parts, said Dave Smith of West Consultants, who has worked on the city’s modeling since 2005. The hydrology model computes how much water sinks into the ground and how much is runoff. The hydraulic model computes how high the streams and rivers rise while also considering tide level.1

The new maps also factor in various sea levels at the “mid-century” and “end-of-century” periods, and account for the assumed probabilities that those levels will occur.

The mapping is “integral” to the General Plan update process, according to city staff, and will lead to revisions to existing land use designations and policies, especially with regards to how flooding risks can be “prohibitive” to critical facilities for public health and safety.

The city’s General Plan Update is currently being developed and is expected to be completed in 2025.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.