Petaluma Garden Club marks 100 years with Meadow School planting

As part of a series of events in celebration of its 100 year anniversary, the Petaluma Garden Club came to Meadow Elementary School last week to do what it does best – put a leafy green plant in the ground – while the kids watched in wonder.

The Thursday, March 7 planting was also in acknowledgment of Arbor Day, which is celebrated at various dates but as early as March 7 locally.

Established in 1924, the Petaluma Garden Club has been holding multiple community events since January in honor of its long history of local beautification. As club president Patricia Souza told the Argus-Courier earlier this year, “We have such a rich heritage that we have inherited. As we go forward, we want to honor that heritage.”

As for Arbor Day, its exact timing can depend on where the celebration is happening. Although nationally it is considered to fall on the last Friday in April, “Each state celebrates its own Arbor Day according to the best planting time,” says the Arbor Day Foundation. In California, that’s given as March 7-14.

March 7 is also the birthday of California’s most celebrated gardener, Luther Burbank, who was born in Massachusetts on March 7, 1849. Burbank came to Santa Rosa in 1875, where he fully established himself as America’s preeminent horticulturist.

Horticulture websites vary on statistics for the bay laurel tree, but some said it could grow anywhere from 20 to 60 feet tall and live for another 100 years or more.