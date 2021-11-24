Petaluma group continues to spread Christmas cheer

Every August, like clockwork, a small, dedicated group of Petaluma residents gathers to launch headlong into planning for their annual Christmas giveaway.

For more than 60 years, the nonprofit Petaluma Christmas Cheer, which was once known as the Petaluma Coordinating Council, has donated toys and food during the holiday season, helping tens of thousands of struggling Petalumans through the decades.

It’s a simple formula: Find a vacant building or office space, preferably free, collect toys and food, then give it all away.

But August 2020 wasn’t like those other Augusts.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued its push through the region, forcing businesses to shutter and Sonoma County classrooms to go dark, the typical method of collecting and distributing Christmas Cheer – via numerous volunteers working indoors, in close quarters – seemed a long shot to succeed.

“During the pandemic, we decided we just can’t,” said Lynn McDougal, Christmas Cheer vice president. “Most of the people we work with were either too young or too old to put at risk.”

So McDougal and a core group of volunteers were forced to reimagine their role or risk yielding to the virus that had caused even greater local need. As it turns out, the second option was never on the table.

“For us, and for me, it was the growing need,” said Jim Thomas, Christmas Cheer treasurer. “This has been an organization that’s been around since 1957. I just did not want to see that come to an end on my watch. We have some good volunteers that have some good minds about them, and we just started saying, ‘How can we make this work?’ We had a drive in us where we just didn’t want to quit.”

Christmas Cheer, and the greater Petaluma community, succeeded, donating $54,000 in Target gift cards to 590 families and 82 older adults last year. The donations topped even the 2019 haul, and organizers are eying an ever larger impact this holiday season, when they hope more people will apply for help through an online portal that was largely unfamiliar a year ago.

“We have high hopes of being able to surpass the contributions we got last year,” said Thomas, who has been involved with Christmas Cheer since was a child in the 1970s. “We have hopes of increasing the amount per card, or increasing the number of families we serve.”

More information To apply: Christmas Cheer is accepting applications through the online application portal on the Petaluma People Services website, petalumapeople.org/christmas-cheer/. The application deadline is Dec. 10. To help: Those interested in learning more, or volunteering this year or next, can reach Christmas Cheer via mail at P.O. Box 4741, Petaluma, CA, 94955; and at the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/petalumachristmascheer. To donate through the group’s GoFundMe account, go to bit.ly/PetalumaCC.

For Thomas, a mechanical engineer with a technical background, the biggest shift in the group’s 2020 strategy was pushing applications to an online system. He said he’s thankful for the Petaluma People Services Center, which dedicated space on its website for the task.

And while that space will again be available this year, and while it may allow for more streamlined operations, there is still some worry in the group about how Christmas Cheer can transition back to its roots, particularly when its greatest source of volunteer recruitment – its holiday storefront – hasn’t existed for the past two years.

Kirsten Hoffman, a board member and volunteer coordinator with the group, has been involved for 14 years, after settling on Christmas Cheer as a holiday volunteer opportunity for her daughter’s Brownie Troop.

“After that year, I’ve gone back every year – with my kids, through school, they’ve continued to help,” she said. “They’re in college now, but when they’re back, they always help.”

Typically, that help is at a storefront.

McDougal said the site is often donated. But the group always starts its search about August each year, looking for vacant buildings.

“We’ve been as small as a double-wide trailer at a church, and we’ve been as big as the old Safeway Building,” McDougal said.

Hoffman, who calls the core group “amazing,” “dedicated” and “thoughtful,” worries that the lack of in-person contact is whittling away the Christmas Cheer volunteer base.

“We really need some more community involvement, because a lot of the people on the board are getting older,” Hoffman said. “When we’re operating normally, they work six days a week, 10 hours per day. They say next year they won’t be able to do it.”

For now, though, the group is happy to be able to help Petalumans once again.

This August, the Christmas Cheer members, fully vaccinated and eager to get started, began meeting in person, at McDougal’s “big red house” in Penngrove.

The monthly meetings were back, just like normal.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.