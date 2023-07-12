Petaluma residents have been notified of a proposed increase in city water and wastewater bills that would begin this fall and ramp up annually over the next five years.

The increases are the result of Sonoma Water’s board of directors approving a wholesale water rate increase in April to address aging infrastructure and maintenance needs.

The city has been alerting local residents in various ways, starting with Public Works department leaders introducing the increase in presentations during City Council meetings last May and June.

In late June, the city also sent a notice to water customers on the proposed increase, which could raise customers’ bills each month starting this September. Residents also have been invited to an Aug. 7 public hearing at City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Petaluma’s water and wastewater utilities are financially self-supporting enterprises that rely primarily on revenues from service charges to fund the costs of providing service,” the city’s June 27 notice said. ”As such, water and wastewater rates must be set at levels adequate to fund the costs of operations, maintenance, debt service, wholesale water supply from Sonoma Water and capital improvements needed to support safe and reliable service.“

The city’s base water rate alone is proposed to increase by 2.5% each year over the next five years. There are two additional “pass-through” elements – inflation and the increase in wholesale water pricing from Sonoma Water – that could result in a net increase, for water rates alone, of a little over 8% each year.

Meanwhile, the city’s base sewer rate is proposed to increase by 2% each year over the next five years, and after inflation costs would have a net increase of between 4.5% and 5.1% for the average household.

Taken together, average water and sewage rates would roughly increase between 6% and 6.5%, after accounting for inflation costs and the wholesale water rate increase, according to city staff.

The city said water rates are calculated for residences and commercial properties by adding a monthly fixed rate to the monthly consumption charge, which is a fee based on the amount of water used. An average family uses about 700 cubic feet of water per month, and the rate structure charges a lower fee for the first 400 cubic feet used.

Sonoma Water, the North Bay’s main drinking water supplier, sought approval this past spring for a rate hike, and on April 18 it was approved by the agency’s board of directors. The added revenue is expected to be used for rehabilitation and replacement of older water pipelines and water storage tanks, construction of groundwater wells and treatment facilities, and other infrastructure improvements for safer and more reliable water service.

Petaluma Public Works Director Christopher Bolt said it will also go toward planned capital improvements including replacement of a force main and pumps that bring wastewater to the city’s water treatment plant, treatment and chemical system upgrades at the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, rehabilitation and replacement of aging sewer lift stations, and expansion of the city’s recycled water distribution system.

The city has also obtained grant funding for some of its capital improvement projects and will continue seeking additional grant funding, Bolt added.

Residents who are considered low income and are worried about their utility bills can receive assistance through California’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. Information is available at csd.ca.gov/lihwap or at cityofpetaluma.org/billing-water-sewer.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.