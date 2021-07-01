Petaluma Health Care District steps closer to reimagined future

The Petaluma Health Care District, flush with cash following its multi-million dollar sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital last year, is nearing agreement on how to invest the proceeds as the district pivots to widen its scope of community health services.

Following an eight-week process, the district’s board of directors is poised to select an investment adviser Tuesday, marking what health leaders have called a critical step in the agency’s push to reimagine its services in the wake of a five-year effort to offload the hospital.

“The organization or company that’s going to manage those dollars is key because they’re going to have to understand what we’re looking at in the future with those dollars, and how we’re going to want to use it,” said Elece Hempel, president of the Petaluma Health Care District Board of Directors.

Despite its status as a public agency, the health district does not rely on tax dollars to fund services. Since selling its largest asset, the Petaluma Valley Hospital, for $52.6 million to NorCal HealthConnect, the secular affiliate of Providence St. Joseph, the district has largely been in a holding pattern as it awaits expert financial advice.

Since the voter-approved sale was finalized Dec. 31, 2020, the district has put $40,000 toward after-school programs that helped working parents whose kids returned to school via hybrid schedules in the spring. The program, part of an overall $150,000 investment, served hundreds of students, but district leaders see greater needs on the horizon, including homelessness and mental health services, senior wellness, affordable housing and more.

“The biggest issue, and the biggest thing we have to do is we need to get those dollars invested,” Hempel said.

The district on April 1 issued a request for proposals for an investment adviser, drawing the interest of 12 firms – a total that was later narrowed to three advisers with experience working with public entities.

District leaders are mulling the following agencies: PFM Asset Management, a San Francisco based firm with 41 years experience that manages $52.2 billion in funds, including investments for Petaluma, Santa Rosa and San Francisco, as well as a variety of regional and national health care entities; Chandler Asset Management, a San Diego-based firm established in 1988 that manages $22.7 billion in assets, 80% of which are public funds; and KCM Investment Advisors, a San Rafael-based investment firm established in 1996 with experience managing a variety of investments totaling $5 billion.

Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith, who will recommend one of the firms during the board’s Tuesday meeting, praised the companies in a phone interview with the Argus-Courier this week.

“They’re all three really great firms, and I think we would benefit from any one of them,” she said.

With strict investment rules for public entities, the health district’s investment strategy will focus first on protecting the overall $55 million portfolio before then seeking modest returns that should keep the district and its $2 million annual budget sustainable.

“We obviously want to come up with a sustainable plan so we have dollars – public money to invest in public health over the long term,” Faith said.

Although many health care districts in the state started with the primary goal of operating a hospital, particularly in rural areas, most have transitioned away from that model in an effort to bring a diversified approach to public health, Hempel said.

“It’s all linked to quality outcomes and health outcomes,” Hempel said. “All of the work we do has a link to health care.”

That could eventually include affordable housing, Hempel said.

“Housing, as we know, is a social determinant to health,” she said.

Much of the work must wait until the district has a firm investment plan in place, a milestone Hempel says should coincide well with Portrait of Sonoma, Sonoma County’s annual deep dive into community need based on demographics and geography.

“We’ll move really, really fast. In August or September, that’s when we’ll revisit our strategic planning documents and our strategic plan,” Hempel said. “That’s when Portrait of Sonoma will come out, and we’ll really be able to identify where some of these needs are, and gaps in services, and be able to address them.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.