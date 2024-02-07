The board of Petaluma Health Center has named Pedro Toledo as interim chief executive officer of the southern Sonoma County provider, replacing outgoing CEO Kathie Powell.

The change in leadership comes at a moment of significant growth for the health center, already one of the largest primary health care organizations in Sonoma County.

Toledo, who took over as the top executive on Feb. 1, has served as the center’s chief administrative officer for the past 10 years and has expertise in government health policies and legislation. Powell, who has been with the provider for two decades, is retiring and will serve as CEO emeritus to support the transition.

“The future of Petaluma Health Center is bright under Pedro's guidance,” Powell said in a statement. “With his outstanding track record, commitment to improving health care outcomes, and passion for health equity, I have no doubt that he will lead the organization to continued growth and success.”

Robert Ramirez, board president of Petaluma Health Center, said he and other directors had begun a search for a CEO when they learned of Powell’s plans to retire. But he said the board decided to put off that search for now and focus on some of changes and growth expected this year.

Ramirez said the board’s decision to have Toledo step in as CEO was unanimous.

“We said, ‘Let’s just focus on Pedro’s leadership,’” he said.

Before joining Petaluma Health Center, Toledo worked in government relations for Aliados Health, formerly known as Redwood Community. It was the same year the nation vastly expanded Medicaid health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Many of the newly insured under Medicaid received their medical care at federally funded health centers including Petaluma Health Center, Santa Rosa Community Health and West County Health Centers. The age of Obamacare also ushered significant federal dollars that have fueled rapid expansion of these health centers across the nation.

Petaluma Health Center now serves 40,000 patients and logs 275,000 medical visits a year. It now operates clinics in Rohnert Park, as well as Point Reyes and Bolinas in western Marin County.

Toledo said there are plans to expand services in Rohnert Park. He said the health center recently purchased an urgent care center from Providence and plans to reopen the 15,000-square-foot facility as an urgent care center and clinic in October. Obstetrics and behavioral health services also will be offered there, he said.

Expansion plans also include a merger with a neighboring clinic. Toledo said he could not provide details of that merger because it is still under negotiation.

“We’re going to be at about 50,000 patients by the time we’re done with the expansion,” Toledo said. “We’ll be about 275,000 (annual) health care visits … that’s medical, dental, behavioral health, chiro, accu and some specialty services.”

Given the health center’s significant growth and geographic expansion beyond Petaluma, there are also plans for a name change, which will be announced in the summer.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.