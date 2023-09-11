Petaluma Health Fair returns with games, food, and a ‘path to health and wellness’

Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, a local nonprofit, is organizing its yearly gathering to help people improve their health and wellness in Petaluma and countywide.

This year’s Petaluma Health Fair will be held at the Petaluma Community Center in Lucchesi Park and is free and open to all. The event is this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A list of draws to the event includes yoga, Zumba, flu shots, eye exams, health screenings, “games and prizes” and more. Food trucks will be on hand as well.

Kaiser Permanente, Healthy Petaluma, the Petaluma Health Center, the city of Petaluma and Coldwell Banker are among the event sponsors.

“We have 41 health providers, insurance agents and other community providers signed up to table at this event,” said PBCD co-founder and president Faith Ross. In addition, she said, “We have gift cards from local grocery stores and other prizes from local merchants.”

Described as a “path to health and wellness,” the event will be tabled by the Health Center itself, as well as Petaluma People Services Center, which alone features more than 70 programs in Petaluma and beyond.

The Petaluma Community Center is located at 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. For more information go to pbcd4us.com.