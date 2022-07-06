Petaluma High, Petaluma Junior High assistant principals hired

Petaluma City Schools continued to fill administrative positions with the naming of two assistant principals at secondary schools and a new principal at McKinley Elementary and Petaluma Accelerated Charter School.

Gina Roberts is new principal of McKinley Elementary and Petaluma Accelerated Charter School. Terri Filippo is the new assistant principal of Petaluma High School. She replaces Giovanni Napoli who has moved into the principal’s position. Ray McClintock is the new assistant principal of Petaluma Junior High School.

GINA ROBERTS

Roberts brings 12 years of experience in education to McKinley School. She began her teaching career in Novato as a kindergarten teacher before moving to develop the transitional kindergarten program for the Dixie School District.

From 2016 through 2021, Roberts worked at McKinley Elementary as a teacher, and most recently served as the student and family engagement coordinator for Petaluma City Schools. She has mentored new teachers and student teachers and supported the rollout of several new programs while working as a teacher on special assignment.

Roberts was born and raised in San Rafael. She attended California State University, Chico where she received her bachelor's degree and teaching credential. She then attended San Francisco State University to receive her preliminary administrative services credential and her master's degree in educational leadership.

Roberts lives in Petaluma with her two boys and enjoys hiking in Sonoma County, spending time at the beach, reading outdoors, or spending time with friends and family.

TERRI FLIPPO

Flippo started her career in education in 2007 with New Directions, a non-public school that serves students with social-emotional difficulties. She came the Petaluma City Schools District in 2009 as an resource specialist teacher supporting Petaluma Junior High, Crossroads, Carpe Diem, Petaluma High, and Petaluma Accelerated Charter School.

In 2018, she worked for Cotati-Rohnert Park School District as a middle school resource specialist teacher and first through third-grade special day class teacher for students with social-emotional challenges. She returned to the Petaluma City Schools in 2019, most recently working for the South County Consortium as a teacher in the therapeutic support program.

Flippo is a Casa Grande High School graduate and earned her bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in education from Sonoma State University. She completed her administrative credential and earned her mild/moderate and moderate/severe credentials from Sonoma State University.

Flippo said she has loved being a special education teacher for the last 15 years because she has had the opportunity to work closely with so many teams of students, caregivers, and other professionals in order to create individualized education plans to fit each student's needs.

RAY MCCLINTOCK

McClintock spent the past six years as a social science teacher at Terra Linda High School in Marin County. In this position, he was the lead teacher for the Marin School of Environmental Leadership program. As lead teacher, McClintock implemented a project-based framework for courses within the program, with a focus on community-supported service projects.

He also developed an interdisciplinary model with fellow teachers, which allows students to explore content more deeply throughout several core classes.

Simultaneously, McClintock served as the athletic director at Petaluma High School for the past three years.

McClintock graduated with Distinction from Sonoma State University with a bachelors degree in sociology. He then earned his single subject teaching credential and masters in education from UC Davis. He earned his administrative credential and masters degree in education administration from the Marin Leadership Institute at San Francisco State University.

McClintock was born and raised a Petaluman. He is a product of Petaluma City Schools and attended McKinley, Kenilworth, and Casa Grande. He married his high school sweetheart, Lyndsay, who is a kindergarten teacher at Penngrove Elementary School. They live with their 2-year-old daughter, Delilah.