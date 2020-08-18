Petaluma High players want to pass on what they have learned to Little Leaguers

A pair of Petaluma High School baseball players are using their already extensive baseball knowledge to help inspire and prepare younger athletes to be better players.

Casey Pectol and David Cook have been good friends since meeting in T-Ball, and both will be playing for the Trojans once baseball is allowed to resume in April. Meanwhile, they are offering individual instruction to young players in all phases of the game.

Pectol, a senior, is expected to be an important member of the Petaluma pitching staff. He already had a save in the short season that was stopped by the pandemic last spring. Cook is an all-around player who catches, plays the infield and does anything asked.

Both were Little League All-Stars on a team that won District pennants for the Petaluma Nationals as 10, 11 and 12 year olds.

They are hoping to pick up a few dollars by offering their services for individual instruction at very low rates, but that isn’t the main motivation for their enterprise. “We want to give back to the younger kids,” explained Cook. “The main reason we’re out there is get the kids motivated to play baseball.”

Pectol noted that young players often respond to new coaches, especially ones that are closer to their own age. It happened that way with him when a new coach helped him get his pitching mechanics straightened out. “Sometimes it helps to get advice from someone with a new face,” he explained. “I think I am close enough to the kids’ age I can relate to them.”

Their enterprise is just getting started, but so far, the teen coaches are loving their new endeavor. They have worked with two individuals and helped with a travel ball team.

Cook agrees that the kids feel connected to the high school players. He speaks from experience. As a Little Leaguer he attended a camp conducted by Petaluma High School players and had a chance to learn from his idol, Petaluma pitcher/outfielder Danny Marzo. “He was my inspiration,” Cook explained. “I really listened to him.”

Although the two coaches are just starting their own varsity baseball careers, they have a lot of baseball knowledge, and are still close enough to understand what the Little Leaguers are going through.

“We definitely know our way around a baseball diamond,” said Cook.

Among the coaching services offered by Pectol and Cook are structured pitching lessons, infield technique and batting techniques.

For more information on the instruction offered by the teen coaches, contact Pectol at (707) 494-3888 or Cook at (415) 760-2138.