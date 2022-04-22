Petaluma High Principal Justin Mori to take over at Kenilworth

Petaluma High School Principal Justin Mori is moving to Kenilworth Junior High School. For the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. He will continue his duties as principal of Petaluma High School through the end of the school year and begin duties at Kenilworth on July 1.

Mori began working at Petaluma High School in July of 2019. During his time there, he successfully supported students and staff through the transition to distance learning, hybrid, and back to in person learning. He also worked during that time to increase communication with the school community. Mori worked with the Petaluma staff to expand the number of University of California and California State University A-G approved course offerings and developed articulation agreements with Santa Rosa Junior College.

Before coming to Petaluma City Schools, Mori served as the principal of Sonoma Valley High School for one year and principal of San Jose Intermediate School in Novato for six years. Prior to being the principal at San Jose Intermediate School, he served as the assistant principal at Terra Linda High School in San Rafael City Schools. He started his career in Capistrano Unified School District as a middle school science teacher.