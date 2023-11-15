Petaluma High School, more than 4,600 PG&E customers without power for 1 hour
More than 4,600 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers, including Petaluma High School, went without power for approximately an hour Wednesday morning.
The power went out about 9:10 a.m. at 4,662 residences and structures stretching west from southern Petaluma to the Soulajule Reservoir in northern Marin County, according to the PG&E outage center.
The source of the outage appears to have been next to Petaluma High School, near the corner of Webster and Bassett streets. First responders cordoned off that area for a block in every direction, and PG&E crews were seen working there on what appeared to be a downed power line.
Although PG&E first predicted the power would be out for three hours, the utility announced at 10:05 a.m. that power was restored.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
