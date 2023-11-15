More than 4,600 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers, including Petaluma High School, went without power for approximately an hour Wednesday morning.

The power went out about 9:10 a.m. at 4,662 residences and structures stretching west from southern Petaluma to the Soulajule Reservoir in northern Marin County, according to the PG&E outage center.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.778472&lat=38.14754629999999&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The source of the outage appears to have been next to Petaluma High School, near the corner of Webster and Bassett streets. First responders cordoned off that area for a block in every direction, and PG&E crews were seen working there on what appeared to be a downed power line.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.64913320583496&lat=38.22716363884938&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Although PG&E first predicted the power would be out for three hours, the utility announced at 10:05 a.m. that power was restored.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.