Petaluma High School students return to campus following violent threats

Petaluma High School cautiously returned to normal Friday after a stressful few days caused by anonymous violent threats posted to a shared document in a classroom Tuesday afternoon.

The threats of extreme violence, which appeared on students’ screens during a freshman Spanish class, included one which began, “My suicide note consists of shooting up PHS,” and referenced using an assault rifle in a mass shooting at the school, according to information shared by students with the Argus-Courier. Other messages included pornography, racial and other slurs, and the threat of sexual violence against a female student.

Petaluma police were called to the scene and immediately launched an investigation – but because the shared online document used to make the threats was accessed anonymously, they so far have not identified any suspects.

“Several students were interviewed, but none of them claimed to have knowledge of who made the edits, and all of them denied involvement in the incident,” police said in a statement released Thursday evening. “The school administration and the police department continue to follow any viable leads and evidence to identify the student(s) involved in this incident.”

In the absence of complete information, both police and school authorities appeared to seek a balance between acknowledging the seriousness of the threat and indicating that students are safe.

“Students who had access to the document continue to deny any involvement and they believe the threats to be a ‘joke’ and not credible,” police said in their most recent alert. “As of Thursday afternoon, investigators have not found any evidence that leads us to believe this is or was a credible threat.”

School Principal Giovanni Napoli made similar statements on Wednesday, saying that “We are investigating the legitimacy of the threats made, but so far, we have not discovered any evidence to support its validity.”

On Friday, Petaluma City Schools Assistant Superintendent Maité Iturri elaborated on striking that balance, saying in an email that, “As with any threat, it leaves us all feeling anxious, vulnerable, and scared. We do not condone the threat or consider it a joke. Our staff is diligently working to find the students who are responsible and to put everyone's mind at ease.”

But she added, “The (police) characterized this threat as ‘not credible.’ We agree with this assessment as it relates to not finding any indication of a plan or resources to carry out what was said in the threat, after an internal investigation.”

Ultimately it was up to students and their families to decide whether school was safe this week. On Wednesday, Petaluma police stepped up patrols in and around the school, and the district brought in additional staff members as well, including counselors.

Regardless, hundreds of Petaluma High School students opted to skip school that day. According to numbers provided by the district, only 453 students attended school on Wednesday, out of a total enrollment of 1,235. Thursday’s attendance was 1,036, the district said.

Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said that police presence at the campus has been reduced again, although “We encourage our beat officers to provide extra patrols to all our schools when available time allows as part of their daily shift plan.”

While the campus routine may be returning to normal, the investigation is not letting up, Glaviano said.

“We are continuing to work with the schools administration to pursue any and all leads. There are likely more follow up interviews to be conducted and we are also focusing on any forensic evidence that can be gleaned from the document itself. It is important to locate the individual(s) responsible for this as this event has impacted many people in a variety of ways.”

He added, “These types of incidents are becoming far too common and as a community we need to ensure there is an understanding that this behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information on the threats made at Petaluma High School is encouraged to share it with police or school faculty. Anonymous tips may be made by emailing ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org or by calling (707) 778-4373.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.