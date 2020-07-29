Petaluma high schools commit to cultural change in wake of anonymous social media posts

Petaluma’s two largest high schools are taking steps to improve how they respond to students who have been victimized, and committed to broader cultural changes after two social media accounts began posting anonymous stories claiming racism, sexism and discrimination.

The Instagram pages @dearpetalumahigh and @dearcasagrande have amassed over 2,000 followers since they launched in early July, offering a platform for local students, alumni and faculty to share experiences they say were ignored, or that the school or police allegedly did not resolve. Altogether, there have been more than 250 posts.

Leaders of Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools both released statements written alongside officials from Petaluma City Schools, acknowledging they were aware of the social media accounts and would “investigate (claims) to fullest extent possible, and take necessary responsive measures.”

“Please understand that this may not always be apparent, as these actions are confidential,” according to the statements. Casa Grande principal Dan Ostermann and Petaluma principal Justin Mori both declined interview requests, saying there was nothing new to add at this juncture beyond the respective statements.

Ellen Webster, president of Petaluma’s school board, said she was appalled reading some of the stories, and vowed the district would take action. She called for mandatory training, so every student knows how to use the STOPit anonymous reporting digital app offered by the district, as well as a 24-hour deadline for faculty to respond to such claims.

“I truly believe that school should be safe and welcoming for both staff and students. That has always been my philosophy,” Webster said. “When I read this, I realized, ‘Oh my God. It doesn’t matter what I want.’ This is really happening (at our schools).”

Assistant Superintendent Liz Chacon said the district is actively monitoring the two Instagram accounts and viewed them as “another venue for students to give a tip.”

She declined to provide details about how the Petaluma district would investigate any of the anonymous claims, or whether there were stories posted that resembled previous tips the district received.

In the statements issued by both high schools, administrators said they will turn to student advisory committees that will be tasked with creating a “clear vision for making important and lasting cultural change.” The vision for the committees will be to help foster student expression, inclusivity and safe school environments, the schools leaders said.

In multiple posts, anonymous victims described being sexually assaulted. The Petaluma Police Department is aware of the two Instagram accounts and encouraged students to come forward if they’ve been the target of a sex crime, Lt. Ed Crosby said.

For anyone that filed a report with police and thought justice was not served, Crosby asked people to reach out so police can see where a case or cases went cold or have an opportunity “to fix things if they’re broken on our end,” he said.

“It takes a lot of courage (to come forward),” Crosby said. “But that’s where the process begins with everything. We can’t investigate what we don’t know about.”

The students behind the two separate Instagram accounts say they were inspired by similar ones at other Bay Area schools. Anonymous social media pages have become a popular tool for students nationwide to expose racism in particular in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing on Memorial Day.

The students managing the Instagram accounts documenting claims at Petaluma High and Casa Grande are teens and requested anonymity. They said they have already received threats and expressed fears they or their families would be targeted if they are publicly identified.

The account connected with Case Grande is managed by two current students, who are people of color and said they have personally experienced discrimination from teachers, or gone to counselors with a negative experience but did not get enough support.

“The more people speak up the further we can get with it,” one of the Casa Grande students said of the Instagram feed. “Right now our plan is to talk to teachers and form an alliance we take to the district to form a greater change. We want the racism, discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment to end.”

The student running the social media account connected with Petaluma High is a recent graduate who wants to create change by bringing awareness to a history of “tragic experiences,” and claimed the school allowed “racism, sexism, discrimination to perpetuate in those hallways.”

The recent Petaluma High graduate called the revelations posted on the Instagram page “a beginning; now there’s awareness.”

“To make sure significant change happens, ... I’m going to encourage people to come forward and ensure the future students at Petaluma have a safer, more accepting time,” the person said.

