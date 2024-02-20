Petaluma High’s popular ‘TQ’ talent show canceled over TikTok post

A social media post deemed offensive by Petaluma High School administrators has prompted them to cancel the school’s yearly talent show, a move that students and parents close to the issue said will have negative consequences for the entire senior class, including its upcoming prom.

The canceled show – originally called “GQ” but recently renamed “TQ” – is a beloved school event in which members of the senior class put on a revue-style talent show with a winner selected by judges. Students at Petaluma High describe it as the rare yearly event that everyone eagerly attends.

“It’s a giant performance and it’s really, really fun,” said one student who is a member of ASB, or Associated Student Body, the student leadership group that organizes TQ along with school dances and other events.

“I’m just crushed that it got taken away for our senior year.”

At $10 per ticket, the event is also the main fundraiser for the school’s senior prom, held in late May. Without the funds raised by TQ, students will likely need to pay the full $130 price for their prom tickets, according to the student. (Students and parents commenting on the issue to the Argus-Courier asked that their names be withheld for fear of harming their relationships with school administrators.)

But the highly anticipated event, and the funding it would bring, were called into question after school administrators became aware of a TikTok video that was made during a TQ rehearsal and posted about three weeks ago. In it, some of the boys set to perform in this year’s TQ made crass jokes about kissing each other and about certain sexual functions, and one boy “mooned” the camera from a distance, according to the ASB student.

Those students were reportedly acting on their own and posted the video to a TikTok account not run by the school – but a few days later, school administrators discovered it, leading to a series of meetings during which the administrators “made remarks saying the videos contained child pornography, which was not true, and homophobia, which was also not true,” according to the ASB student, who instead characterized the boys’ behavior in the video as “toxic masculinity.”

The administrators eventually “decided to rephrase” their accusations, the student said, calling the video “potentially harmful to students and minors.”

“It was definitely misconstrued and taken the wrong way,” the student said.

School Principal Giovanni Napoli, as well as ASB advisors Sarah Blaser (née Sarah Greeson) and Megan McClelland, made the final decision to cancel TQ entirely this year, the student said.

“We’ve had hours and hours of meetings with them. They’ve made up their minds. All of the ASB students, they told us, were breaking conduct and this could affect our positions in the class,” the student said.

Ultimately, the student said, several ASB students not involved in making and posting the video are being forced to write a three-page essay on how they “tainted the school’s legacy.”

“A lot of (the students) are just completely innocent and don’t have anything to do with the situation and now they’re just being blamed for it,” the ASB student said. More broadly, the entire senior class is being punished for something they didn’t do, the student said.

“They just didn’t give us a second chance.”

Petaluma schools are closed this week, and Napoli was not immediately available for comment. But in an emailed statement, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris confirmed the cancellation of TQ for this year.

“The leadership teachers and PHS admin became aware of some highly inappropriate social media posts from students, stemming directly from Trojan Quarterly ‘TQ’ student rehearsals,” Harris wrote. “These social media posts included wildly inappropriate images and jokes about sexual violence. It goes without saying that these social media posts do not meet the standards for behavior at PHS, nor do they reflect the spirit of TQ.

“After investigating the incident and meeting with the students, the leadership teachers and PHS administration made the difficult decision to cancel TQ for this year and will work with students on restoring the harm done to the community and developing alternative events for this year.”

So far the school has made no formal announcement about the cancellation. Students directly involved in organizing TQ and their parents said they were alerted in an email.

In response, students have started a petition calling for TQ to be reinstated which now has about 400 signatures, the ASB student said. But parents and students close to the issue are not hopeful it will change administrators’ minds.

“We were trying to talk to them and communicate and fix things, but it seemed like we really couldn’t do anything,” the ASB student said.

More than one student also accused the school of hypocrisy. One told the Argus-Courier that sexual assaults against students by other students on the campus, reported to school administrators in recent years, “have been completely overlooked by Napoli.”

Long known as GQ, the talent show competition is a local tradition going back decades, with past versions of the event held for both Petaluma High School and Casa Grande High School students.

Last year, in an effort to make the event more inclusive, Petaluma High School’s student organizers changed the name from “GQ” – taken from the men’s magazine “Gentlemen’s Quarterly” – to “TQ” for “Trojans Quarterly.”

This year’s TQ crew included “students from band, students that are non-binary. … This is the first year that we’ve had so much diversity in TQ,” the ASB student said.

A Trojan Broadcast Channel video labeled “GQ 2022” shows some of the dancing, singing, jokes and skits the event is known for.

That event was held on March 2 in the school’s multipurpose room; last year’s was March 11.

“Please join us this Saturday, March 11th at 7pm in the PHS Multi Purpose Room for the annual Trojan Quarterly (TQ) show!” ASB leadership announced last year in a March 8 newsletter. “This event is a fundraiser for the class of 2023 and will include performances from the seniors. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at lunch in the quad as well as that evening. It will be a night full of fun and laughter, we hope to see you there!”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.