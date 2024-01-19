A Petaluma homeless man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a woman he lived with in a tent and soliciting others to kill her while he awaited trial.

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered Anthony Nelson, 33, to spend 50 years in prison after he pleaded no contest in November to six felonies, including sexual assault, domestic violence and solicitation to commit murder.

Nelson and the woman lived together in a homeless encampment near Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma when he verbally abused, threatened, and physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times in March and April 2022.

According to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, Nelson sexually assaulted the woman during an argument March 11, 2022, strangling her to the point of unconsciousness.

He strangled her again April 5, 2022, when she tried to leave the tent, according to the DA’s office.

Petaluma Police Department officers arrested Nelson and he was charged.

While in the Sonoma County jail awaiting trial, he solicited other inmates to kill the woman to prevent her from testifying against him in court, according to the DA’s Office.

On Nov. 3, 2023, the eve of his trial, Nelson pleaded no contest in a deal with the District Attorney’s Office that stipulated a 50-year sentence in state prison.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Marianna Green who was assisted by District Attorney Investigator Dave Linscomb.

“The surviving victim showed great courage in coming forward and being willing to testify against the defendant,” said District Attorney Carla Rodriguez in a statement. “This was despite the physical attacks against her, and his efforts to terrorize her from within the jail. The sentence of fifty years in prison is entirely appropriate.”

