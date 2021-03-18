Petaluma housing development at Scott Ranch clears another hurdle

A long-sought westside Petaluma development that would add 28 homes and expand Helen Putnam Regional Park is inching closer toward final approval following nearly two decades of negotiations.

Despite Petaluma City Council’s unanimous approval this week of a draft environmental report, though, the protracted proposal still faces an exhaustive final environmental review and vocal opposition from neighbors.

Several council members quizzed staff over potential environmental impacts during a three-hour discussion Monday, some expressing reservations and demanding further study.

The city staff-produced report touches on a wide range of potential effects, from noise and transportation to aesthetics. The draft environmental report also wades into wildfire evacuation routes and the biological impact of planting dozens of homes on a rugged swath of western Petaluma also home to the threatened California red-legged frog.

“This is a really sensitive place, and the most important thing if we are going to build this project is that we are doing everything possible to mitigate the environmental impact,” council member Brian Barnacle said. “So, just hear it loud and clear from me that that’s my No. 1 priority if we’re going to be building.”

Council member Dennis Pocekay, who lives near the proposed development, recused himself from the discussion and vote.

Davidon Homes purchased the 58-acre property in 2004 for $7.8 million. The Walnut Creek developer initially proposed a 93-unit project, later shaving the footprint down to a 66-unit project in 2009 after substantial pushback from residents and city council. That, too, failed to win approval from city leaders, sending the company back to the drawing board in 2017.

After community-led group Kelly Creek Protection Project raised $4.1 million to purchase 44 acres of the parcel for future parkland in 2018, Davidon Homes returned with the current, 28-home proposal.

Under this third project iteration, Davidon representatives say 16% of the property will be developed, leaving the remaining acreage permanently preserved. Most of it is designated for a future 44-acre addition to the neighboring Helen Putnam Regional Park.

The park extension’s future, though, is tied to the developer’s ability to win approval for its 28 homes.

The single-family residences are to sit in clusters along two new streets, and will range in size from from 2,600 to 3,500 square feet, atop lots nearing a third of an acre. And 21 of the homes will be single-story houses.

City officials said more than 100 public comments have been received since the draft environmental report was published, some resurfacing similar complaints that helped sink former project iterations. Some neighbors have rebuked the proposal, citing traffic concerns, along with complaints that extending Helen Putnam Regional Park will overcrowd their residential streets and exacerbate parking problems.

Community opposition group, Petalumans for Responsible Planning, submitted the results of a survey distilling the objections and concerns of more than 200 residents, many preferring to leave the land undeveloped. Yet feedback was mixed among the hundreds of comments, ranging from ardent support for the project and its park extension to outright refusal.

The item will return to council in the coming months for review of the final version of the draft environmental report.

“I do think they are suggesting a better project,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said, referring to Davidon Homes and Kelly Creek Protection Project’s partnership. “But whether or not it’s attainable is the question, in terms of environmental impacts.”

