Liberty Street in Petaluma would become one-way street under Howard Street redesign proposal

Liberty Street would become a one-way street under one of the Howard Street bike and pedestrian design proposals Petaluma staff submitted to the City Council.

The council did not vote on the item, which was presented at its May 6 meeting, but members did give feedback on the design proposals, which included the desire for more community input and concerns about the impact on a thrift store that benefits the Petaluma Education Foundation.

Mayor Kevin McDonnell recused himself from the discussion because he lives in the area; Council member Mike Healy was absent.

The project improvements include sewer and water utility upgrades, roadway reconstruction, and improvements to safety and accessibility for 2025-26, according to a staff report.

Specific safety and accessibility improvements include: “bulb-outs,” or curb extensions at crosswalks to shorten crossing distances; median refuge islands to slow traffic; and uphill buffered bike lanes going northbound on Howard Street between A and Oak streets.

Staff’s proposal also included adding southbound buffered bike lanes between Galland and Oak streets.

They also proposed to split the signal phases for the signal at Bodega Avenue/Washington Street and Howard Street so neither northbound or southbound traffic would share the green light.

At that intersection pedestrians would get a “walk” signal five seconds before drivers are given a green light. Staff also proposed “bike boxes” or a green painted waiting area for bicyclists for improved visibility at that intersection.

Howard Street was prioritized for improvements “due to its aging and undersized utilities, failed pavement surface and poor accessibility, role as a collector roadway, proximity to schools and parks, and inclusion in the Sonoma County Vision Zero High-Injury Network,” according to a staff report.

Residents were generally supportive of the street improvements, however some were concerned about the potential impact on area businesses.

City Council supported the improvements in the name of safety and the option to convert Liberty Street into a one-way street.

The city would remove parallel parking on Liberty where it abuts St. Vincent de Paul Church, and would increase parking from 16 to roughly 35 spaces. Parallel parking would remain on the east side of the street, according to city project manager Bjorn Griepenburg.

Though council member Brian Barnacle supported the changes, he underscored his concern that council did not put enough emphasis on the area of Bassett Street and Howard Street as “hundreds of kids” cross the area from Petaluma High School.

Council member Karen Nau suggested staff continue to speak to residents and businesses in the area that would be impacted by such changes.

Vice Mayor John Shribbs suggested that staff consider adding additional angled spaces near the eastern corner of Liberty Street near Western Avenue, in response to concerns brought up by Maureen Highland, executive director of Petaluma Educational Foundation, which operates the Alphabet Soup Thrift Stores on Western Avenue.

The store’s drop off location is on Liberty Street, and Highland was concerned that the current one way design, which would direct traffic northbound, would negatively impact their business because it would be harder for people to drop off their donations.

“If (donations) are negatively impacted, our business is as well,” she said.

There will be more opportunities for community engagement, which are yet to be determined, and staff expect to approve the final design in late 2024.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 5 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at 11 English Street, Petaluma.

