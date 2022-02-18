Petaluma interim housing construction begins

Construction of a 25-unit interim housing community is now underway in Petaluma, after pandemic-related constraints delayed the project by two months.

Crews with the Rohnert Park equipment company Quickhaven began installing the transitional housing units Wednesday morning. Jamieson Bunn, Chief Development & Communications Officer at Committee on the Shelterless, said officials expected up to 10 units to be completed by the end of the week.

The tiny home community, dubbed the People’s Village, is part of the city’s recent efforts in fighting the current homelessness crisis. In November the Petaluma City Council authorized more than $1 million of funding to be used toward installation of the village, including on-site mental health services and employment assistance.

The People’s Village, located on the north end of the Mary Isaak Center parking lot on Hopper Street, will also feature a separate on-site facility for showers, laundry and restrooms, along with a common area for eating. A dog run and landscaping will also be installed, as well as decking with ramps compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, said shelter manager Robin Phoenix.

A 25-person wait list has already been filled for those wishing to move into the People’s Village. COTS officials said those holding top priority include residents who have physical impairments, and those staying at the Steamer Landing encampment. City officials are currently waiting for a judge to lift an injunction that has barred officials from removing Steamer Landing campers from the site since Oct. 5.

The project was initially expected to be up and running by the end of December or the beginning of January, but shipping and supply chain issues prompted a long halt to delivery of the unit materials. Quickhaven CEO Dan Bodner also cited that multiple workers had been unable to work in recent weeks as well due to COVID-19 protocol.

Each of the 25 units at People’s Village will be complete with furnishing, electrical outlets and are insulated so that residents can stay cool during warmer seasons and warm during colder seasons.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.