Petaluma invests $850K in new tax funds to homeless services

Homelessness services in Petaluma will get an $850,000 boost starting July 1, as local leaders step up funding to address what officials have called a growing crisis.

Made possible by an influx of revenue from the city’s new 1-cent sales tax, the extra funding will help support beds and services for the Committee on the Shelterless, as well as increase funding for the Downtown Streets Team’s second year of operation.

“This is the beginning of a lot of work,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett Monday.

COTS, the largest shelter provider in the south county, will use half of its $300,000 increase to support the 12 beds reserved for the city of Petaluma at the Mary Isaak Center, COTS’ 80-bed emergency shelter. The remaining money will help expand COTS’ free community meal program, fund a street outreach specialist and support its housing program that helps adults and children attain permanent housing.

COTS served more than 1,600 people, including 245 children through its programs in 2019, according to publicly available tax filings. Another 500 residents benefited from the nonprofit’s on-site community meal program.

The council’s decision to boost funding more than doubles the city’s contribution to COTS in 2019, according to the nonprofit’s latest IRS filings, which show the Petaluma-based agency relies primarily on county, state and private foundation dollars for funding.

The remainder of the $850,000 funding approved by council this week is earmarked for the Downtown Streets Team, a nonprofit championed by city staff and downtown business leaders. The total includes a $350,000 annual contract renewal – a $100,000 increase from its first year – as well as a $200,000 infusion for its mobile shower program expected to debut this fall.

The Downtown Streets Team expanded to Petaluma last year with the goal of helping homeless residents find permanent employment and housing. The nonprofit’s initial entrance into Sonoma County came amid a push for greater funding to tackle what many see as a growing homelessness problem in the city.

There are an estimated 296 homeless people living in Petaluma, including 133 unsheltered, according to Sonoma County’s 2020 point-in-time count. And Petaluma is one of the few jurisdictions in Sonoma County that saw an increase in homelessness from 2019 to 2020.

The extension of the program and increase in annual funding signals confidence from city staff in the new program, despite questions about the nonprofit’s inability to meet key housing and employment targets.

Since launching in Petaluma on July 16, 2020, the nonprofit has had mixed success.

Between July 2020 and April – a time period with the most complete set of data via city records – eight volunteers were placed in jobs, or 53% of the goal outlined in the city’s contract with the nonprofit.

However, according to city data, retention has been less successful. Though the contract sets a goal that 100% of the 15 employed volunteers will retain their jobs for three months, and 70% will retain their positions for at least six months, Downtown Streets Team reports five have lasted for more than three months and none have yet lasted to six.

Within that same 10-month span, 60% of volunteers remained without housing, while 24% moved to emergency shelters and 11% found permanent housing with support services, according to the records.

But the nonprofit has also demonstrated success.

By June 4, the team had picked up 83,000 gallons of debris from the city, including 41,000 cigarette butts.

And surveys managed by the nonprofit show an operation that is meeting targets around mental health support, substance abuse help and self-esteem.

Among the volunteers, 86% said they experienced an improvement in mental health since joining the team, and 83% saying they’ve either sought out or remained in treatment for mental health. Another 64% say they’ve sought or remained in treatment for substance abuse.

Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran on Monday attributed much of the Downtown Streets Team’s failure to meet its goals during its first year to the coronavirus pandemic, which decreased job opportunities overall.

“It did take ramp up time and it has been an incredibly challenging employment environment,” Cochran said. “Even folks with robust resumes were not able to secure employment. There were challenges initially, and we’re looking forward to a full year before us.”

