Petaluma kicks off years-long city plan update

Petaluma this week initiated what will be a years-long process to update its critical city planning document, a significant undertaking that will force Petaluma to take stock of the past decade and articulate a vision of the city’s future.

It’s an eagerly-awaited venture for many, especially for some city council members and residents, who have long argued that the city’s current General Plan created in 2007 no longer serves the Petaluma of the present. The blueprint, which the state requires of each city and county, is the foundation of local land-use planning and guides how the city tackles safety, development and sustainability objectives.

Focus will likely center significantly on the city’s growing housing and affordability crunch, along with its crippled financial health that has only been further debilitated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ecological sustainability is also expected to dominate discussions – the state now requiring select General Plan updates address environmental justice – as the city’s new Climate Action Commission grows more emboldened.

“Community members have been approaching members of the council and members of staff with an interest to update the General Plan because it was written at a different time,” said Principal Planner Christina Paul. “There was the Great Recession that was ongoing, there was no SMART service, and now we are facing a climate emergency and an increasing housing crisis.”

The timing of the update is roughly on schedule, with the current General Plan listing a 2025 end date by which time a new framework is expected to go into effect. With the target date five years off, the city is aiming for a more accelerated timeline than the last update, which took approximately seven years to complete.

As much as this process is a chance for update and revision, it also represents an opportunity for community members and local interest groups to potentially impact some of the city’s most hot-button issues. Among them are infrastructure and development projects, affordable housing progress, as well as the city’s flood mapping and its approach to riverside development.

The promise of a new General Plan will also likely surface in November’s city council race, with council members Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller up for re-election.

Recent controversial projects such as the Sid Commons apartments and the Corona Station housing development have elicited pointed criticism toward the city’s General Plan. Opponents say the plan is outdated and does not consider present realities such as projected sea level rise and a growing affordable housing crisis.

Monday’s presentation to city council of the rough framework by planning staff marks a major step forward following last year’s community goal-setting workshop and a February public forum on General Plan progress.

The plan will address the state’s nine mandated elements: land use, conservation, noise, environmental justice, circulation, open space, safety, air quality and housing.

Funding for the update will draw from a $1 million budget allocation for the current fiscal year and from a balance of upwards of $1.5 million in collected building permit fees earmarked for the purpose, as well as a potential $300,000 grant.

Community outreach, starting sometime this year, will include focus groups, public meetings, surveys and a devoted city website for residents to learn more and participate. A more comprehensive timeline and schedule of public outreach will follow later this year, following initial conversations with the city’s committees and commissions over the next few months.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)