Petaluma launches General Plan update

Petaluma voters last week cemented the roster of elected leaders who will steer the city through much of its long-awaited General Plan update, casting ballots for two newcomers and one incumbent as the project to map out the city’s future begins.

With the flurry of the election in the rearview, city staff is moving forward with what will be a years-long effort to revamp the central planning document that is both a blueprint and an articulation of the city’s goals and aspirations.

“The way that a lot of people think about the General Plan is like a constitution for the city,” said the project’s principal planner Christina Paul. “The city has a charter, but the General Plan really sets the path forward for development of all kinds. It’s a legal basis for land use decisions, it’s where we put down that vision for the city that we’re all looking toward on a long-term level.”

It’s an eagerly-awaited venture for city staff, numerous council members and engaged residents, who have long argued that the city’s current General Plan adopted in 2008 no longer serves the Petaluma of the present.

The plan, which the state requires of each city and county, addresses nine mandated elements: land use, conservation, noise, environmental justice, circulation, open space, safety, air quality and housing.

The revision will also update the city’s 2015 Housing Element, a subsection of the General Plan that zeroes in on the community’s housing needs and policies, which expires December 2022.

Focus will likely center significantly on the city’s growing housing and affordability crunch, along with fiscal health. Additionally, environmental sustainability is also expected to dominate discussions.

The application window for a 15-seat citizen advisory committee is now open, and staff is in the midst of a search for qualified candidates to serve as the project’s planning consultant. Residents have until the end of this month to participate in an online survey asking about themselves, how they get around the city, what they’d like to see occupy different areas and the top issues they think the General Plan should focus on.

Paul said more than 850 people have taken the survey as of late last week, although she would like to see more residents take the survey, which asks fewer than 10 questions and uses an interactive map.

“We’re trying to engage the whole community, which is tricky during COVID,” Paul said. “We’re not gathering in groups, you can’t just walk up to people as easily right now. So were doing a lot of online work and trying to do outreach with community groups.”

Mayor Teresa Barrett, who also served on the council during the last General Plan update, is hopeful that the social-distancing requirements won’t dampen community involvement, and that the use of technology this time around will entice younger people to participate.

“The hallmark of the last update process was that there were so many community meetings, just years of six to 10 of these big meetings to talk about these issues with people,” she said. “Things will be virtual, but we have an involved community. I do expect there will be more applications for the advisory committee than we will have seats at the table.”

The timing of the update is roughly on schedule, with the current General Plan listing a 2025 end date by which time a new framework is expected to go into effect. With the target date five years off, the city is aiming for a more accelerated timeline than the last update, which took approximately seven years to complete.

Funding for the update, which started in July 2019, will draw from a $1 million budget allocation for the current fiscal year and from a balance of upwards of $1.5 million in collected building permit fees, as well as a potential $300,000 grant.

Applications for those interested in joining the 15-member General Plan advisory committee are due Nov. 16, with the online resident survey closing Nov. 29. According to Paul, the current city council will appoint the advisory committee at their Dec. 7 meeting, and will select which council members are to serve on the selection committee for planning consultant candidates.

Interviews for consultants will last until mid-January, after which the city’s two newest city council members will be inaugurated and are expected to weigh in on final consultant hiring.

