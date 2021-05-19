Petaluma leaders mull creative affordable housing solutions

Injecting affordable housing into commercial areas, setting density targets, and talk of tiny homes are among the handful of ideas Petaluma leaders discussed during a housing workshop this week.

The discussion, which came at the tail end of an hours-long Petaluma City Council meeting Monday, comes as officials here work to bolster affordable housing stock that lags well behind regional targets meant to alleviate the statewide crisis.

With an aggressive mandate to build 1,910 affordable units in the next decade, the city may need get creative, council members said Monday.

So the city brought in three housing experts: Dena Belzer, founder and president of Berkeley-based urban economic consulting firm Strategic Economics; Ali Gaylord, director of housing development for Foster City-based affordable housing developer Midpen Housing Corporation; and Veronica Tam, owner of Veronica Tam and Associates, a Pasadena based architecture and planning consultancy.

While city staff work to build a long-term housing plan, coupled with some short-term policy goals council members will consider in the coming months, here are some of the ways other cities and counties are addressing the housing crisis, according to the experts:

Housing overlays

A housing or affordable housing overlay is a zoning trick that allows municipalities like Petaluma to place another layer of zoning on top of existing zoning that provide incentives for developers to build housing, particularly affordable housing – and often in areas that don’t currently allow housing.

Overlaying affordable housing in a commercial or industrial district, experts say, can eliminate competition from market-rate developers that are capable of quickly snapping up land via cash purchases.

“Doing an affordable-housing overlay in particular neighborhoods can give affordable housing developers and nonprofits an edge,” Tam said.

Density transfer programs

For entities that establish target densities in particular areas or neighborhoods, density transfer programs can make sense, experts say.

Such programs can make building easier, including allowing use-by-right for developers who meet density goals, can establish fees for developers that don’t meet targets and deposit so-called “unused density” into a general pool that could be used in other development projects.

Alternative housing options

Due to the expense – and lengthy, five- to seven-year timeline Gaylord said most affordable housing projects require – many communities have looked for other ways to house residents.

Tam pointed to live-work units, which have had a chance to shine during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as renovating office buildings for housing, including use of second-floor office space that might no longer be needed in post-pandemic, remote work environments.

Other options, like tiny homes and housing development partnerships with religious institutions (made possible by state rules) have gained purchase in some parts of the state, like Laguna Beach, and Petaluma City Council members expressed interest in learning more about both.

What elected leaders said

Vice-Mayor Brian Barnacle said during the meeting he’s open to a variety of solutions, adding that he’s eager to make a deal to help the city reach its goals.

“I could see myself being flexible on all of those things for the right project,” he said.

In a phone interview Tuesday morning, Mayor Teresa Barrett said building affordable housing is the longest route to creating affordable living situations for Petaluma residents.

“The production of housing is the long-term solution,” Barrett said. “I’m interested in how we preserve what we have. It is a conundrum, there’s no doubt about it.”

Citing Petaluma’s inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires 15% of new units constructed to be affordable, council member Kevin McDonnell said he was happy with Petaluma’s practices, even if they weren’t achieving desired results.

“We’re not successful on our numbers. But there are very few that are successful,” McDonnell said during the meeting. “There’s a lot of what’s held up as positives that I might not buy as actually positive. If rampant growth is how you get affordable housing, count me out on that one.”

All council members agreed the workshop could, or should, be a standalone meeting, and city staff committed to bringing short-term solutions back to the board even as the city engages in general plan and housing plan updates.

“If we haven’t determined anything else tonight, we’ve determined that there is no magic bullet,” city council member Dennis Pocekay said.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.