The Sonoma County Library Petaluma branch will be among others throughout the county to open on Sundays thanks to a voter-approved sales tax.

Starting Nov. 6, all regional Sonoma County Library branches will be open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m, library officials said.

“This is another step in making our libraries more accessible to more people,” said interim library director Erika Thibault in a Tuesday news release. “Being open seven days a week at most libraries makes it easier for busy families to use their free public library.”

The expanded hours are made possible by the Measure Y sales tax, a one-eighth of one cent sales tax that was approved in 2016 to increase revenue specifically for the county’s library system.

Since then, Sonoma County Library has expanded hours, as well as opening a new branch in Santa Rosa’s Roseland district. Increased revenue from Measure Y has also helped increase staff, purchase materials, upgrade technology and bring new programs.

In all, 12 regional libraries will begin their Sunday hours this week, including in Petaluma, Cloverdale, Sonoma and Sebastopol. At this time, the Forestville and Occidental libraries, and the History and Genealogy Library in Santa Rosa, will not be open on Sundays.

For more information on Sonoma County Library’s new Sunday hours, visit sonomalibrary.org/sundays.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.