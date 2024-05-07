The Petaluma branch of the Sonoma County Library will soon get a makeover, and library leadership would like to start talks on a second regional library in Petaluma as well, according to a presentation at this week’s City Council meeting.

The $3.7 million project is intended to modernize the Petaluma library branch’s interior with new paint, carpets, shelves and furniture, along with a renovated children’s area. There will also be HVAC, electrical and fire suppression upgrades, a new entryway, and gender-neutral bathrooms, according to the Monday night presentation.

The cost will be split, with the city contributing $2.9 million and the Sonoma County Library system giving $750,000 toward the project, said Sonoma County Library Director Erika Thibault.

The Petaluma branch of the Sonoma County Regional Library first opened in 1976. The city of Petaluma owns the building, while the Sonoma County Library system provides “staff, services and supplies” to operate the branch, explained library Commissioner Paul Heavenridge.

“It’s the second-busiest branch in the entire library system,” Heavenridge said.

He added, “Our facilities master plan identifies a need for a second library in east Petaluma, and the city of Petaluma would need to provide a building or another space in order to make this happen. We would really like to ... start talks on that.”

Heavenridge said the countywide library system allows for a more robust level of service and offerings than would a municipal library operated by Petaluma alone. The Sonoma County Library system is governed by an 11-member library commission, with commissioners appointed by municipal councils and the county Board of Supervisors.

To make way for the renovations, Petaluma’s library building, located at 100 Fairgrounds Dr., will likely close in July, and staff plan to set up a temporary library at the Kenilworth Teen Center next door, Heavenridge said. The stand-in library will operate at the same hours.

The full reopening is projected for mid-2025, according to the presentation.

The Sonoma County Library system has nearly 600,000 physical items across 15 locations in various formats. Over 1.2 million people visited the system in 2023, Thibault said.

In a time when libraries around the state are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels of usage, “People are coming back to the library in droves and that’s a wonderful thing,” she said, noting that in 2023, the library system’s circulation of 4 million exceeded all prior years.

“It just goes to show how much people love the library,” Thibault said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.