Petaluma library readies for Saturday protest against Drag Story Hour

A group of county residents is pushing back against Sonoma County Library’s “Drag Story Hour” series, arriving in numbers to speak out at a Library Commission meeting on Wednesday and planning a protest at the Petaluma Regional Library on Saturday morning.

In response to the planned protest – reportedly organized by a Facebook group called Sonoma County Parents Stand Up for Our Kids – another local advocacy group, Indivisible Petaluma, says it is planning to be there too for a counter-protest.

The regular Library Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 7 – held both virtually and at the Commission’s office in Rohnert Park – took an unusual turn when about two-dozen people showed up, with half of them speaking to commissioners during the public comment period.

“We rarely get members of the public” at the library commission’s monthly meetings, said commission chair Deborah Doyle, speaking Friday with the Argus-Courier.

Many of those giving comments on Wednesday identified themselves as mothers worried about the effect a man reading stories in drag would have on their children.

“I don’t know what a drag queen can possibly teach children. Because not too long ago drag queens were only entertaining adults,” said Alicia Grupico, a mother of six and self-described educator. An online search indicated Grupico is a homeschooler living in Windsor.

Due to Drag Story Hour, she said, the library “does not feel like a place that I can bring my kids. … I am the protector of their innocence. Me alone, nobody else is going to take that from them. And if we have to stay out of the library, that’s going to break my heart, but that’s what we’ll do.”

Sofia, a mother of five from Windsor, also spoke of the library’s sanctity being violated. “The library is a wonderful place that should promote the richness and the beauty and the imagination of childhood. And I feel like it’s no longer a safe space that I can go to with my children,” she said.

While dressing in drag is fine for adults, she said, it’s wrong to present it to children in a library setting.

“As parents, we’re going to stand up and say no. … Not so long ago, that was a no-brainer.”

Many of those speaking touched on similar themes, and several of the three-minute talks were met with applause from the larger group.

Overall the group was orderly and polite, Doyle said, adding that she believes “They don’t have the right information. They haven’t ever seen a drag queen story time, they’re just not informed.”

The county library system is holding a total of four Drag Story Hour events in June as part of its Pride Month celebrations, with readings given by Vera Hannush. The events are at the Petaluma and Rincon Valley libraries on Saturday, June 17, and at the Windsor and Central Santa Rosa libraries on Sunday, June 18. The Petaluma event is 11 a.m. to noon.

The benefit of Drag Story Hour is simply that it makes reading fun, said Doyle, who described readers like Vera as “funny and entertaining.”

Among librarians, “We have been talking about equity, diversity and inclusion for a very long time,” Doyle said. She drew a parallel with book banning – another hot-button issue currently roiling libraries and schools around the country – by noting that no one is forcing parents or children to attend Drag Story Hour or to read books they don’t want to read.

“You can tell your kid what to read, but don’t tell my kid what to read. … Same thing with the drag queen story hours, don’t bring your kids that day.”

The library, she said, is “a public institution and we’re there for everyone.”

As news of the planned protest circulated online, anonymous members of Indivisible Petaluma stated that they would be there Saturday morning as well to push back against those protesting Drag Story Hour.

“Petaluma will have people show up in support of our local library and Queer community. We will unite against hate! Check in on your local library!” the group posted Thursday on Twitter.

Ray Holley, Sonoma County Library’s communications manager, confirmed that he had online posts forwarded to him about a protest planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Petaluma.

“Our branch manager has been in contact with the police department, just to make them aware,” he said.

He also said his information indicates the Wednesday speakers and the Saturday protest are being organized by Sonoma County Parents Stand Up For Our Kids, a Facebook group which made news in 2021 by organizing protests against mandatory vaccinations for children.

Asked whether this is the first time the library system has hosted a drag story time, Holley’s answer was both yes and no.

“This is the first time we’ve had what’s branded and labeled as a Drag Story Hour in person,” he said. “Last year we had a virtual Drag Story Hour online, which was very well-attended” and led to no protests or complaints.

Also, he said, “Russian River Sisters,” a local chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has partnered with the library in the past to do some readings while in drag. But they are not part of the official Drag Story Hour, a San Francisco-based nonprofit with chapters around the country.

