A Petaluma man was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of forcing his way into a car last month and attacking a group of young people inside, police said.

Luis Morales, 21, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of Douglas Street, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

He is suspected of assault causing serious injury, assault on a juvenile causing serious injury and burglary.

Police said the incident occurred Sept. 22 following a football game at Petaluma High School.

A group of people were heading home after the game along Douglas Street. Police said Morales appeared and threatened to attack them.

Officials said none of the people in the group knew Morales and they ran away and were then picked up by a friend several minutes later.

Police said Morales drove up and used his vehicle to block the group’s car from leaving, he then approached the victims and tried to open the driver’s door.

“A struggle ensued over the door,” according to a news release issued Thursday night. “The suspect was able to get the door open and began violently assaulting the victim, causing serious injuries.”

Afterward, he climbed into the vehicle and attacked another person in the backseat before returning to his vehicle for an unknown item.

The victims drove off and called police after getting home.

Morales was identified as a suspect on Wednesday. He was arrested Thursday and is in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi