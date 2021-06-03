Petaluma man accused of having fentanyl, fleeing police

A Petaluma man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of possessing fentanyl and running from officers, according to Petaluma police.

Brent Hansen, 31, was arrested about 12:45 a.m. in the area of Fifth and B streets.

Officers were investigating a disturbance in the area when they found the suspect behind a closed business and he “appeared to be trying to force open a door,” police reported.

Hansen allegedly ran from the officers when they tried to detain him and he led them on a chase that ended about two or three blocks to the north in the city’s Theater District.

The officers caught up to the suspect after he “started to slow” and one of them tackled him, police said.

Hansen is accused of having about a half-ounce of fentanyl. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and possessing drugs.

Jail records show he was in custody Thursday morning at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa in lieu of $10,000 bail.

