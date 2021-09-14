Petaluma man accused of racism drops lawsuit against city

The Petaluma man who sued in federal court to win his seat back on the city’s race and policing committee has dropped his lawsuit against the city, vindicating the Petaluma City Council members who voted to remove the man amid controversy.

Following multiple legal setbacks, Stefan Perez on Friday petitioned the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to drop the case. District Judge John S. Tigar signed off Monday, agreeing to dismiss the case, and with it Perez’s allegations that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was ousted July 14 from the committee as a host of questionable social media posts emerged.

“I am very happy and not at all surprised that Mr. Perez dropped his suit,” said Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett, who led a 5-1 vote to drop Perez from the committee. “The court gave a very clear message that the work the city of Petaluma is undertaking with our Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee is important and of more significance to our entire community than Mr. Perez’s participation as a member of that committee.”

Perez, 28, said he decided to drop the case after his lawyer, San Francisco-based Gill Sperlein, advised him winning in court would be tough.

“It was already difficult. It wouldn’t be worth it to continue, given what the judge had already said,” Perez said, adding that he was still hopeful his case could have an impact. “Hopefully this has shed some light on…you can’t just do this kind of stuff and not expect pushback.”

The move from Perez to drop the case comes after Tigar twice refused to intervene and reinstate Perez to the city’s ad hoc committee on race and policing, which was spurred by last summer’s sweeping Black Lives Matter movement.

The 28-member committee, established in January, was meant to address simmering concerns about racism and inequity in Petaluma. Sonoma County’s second largest city is home to 60,000 people, 84% of whom are white.

Although the committee is set to provide final recommendations Sept. 21, a firestorm of controversy surrounding Perez’s social media posts - many labeled as racist - dominated discourse behind the scenes.

Calls for Perez’s removal from the committee started as the group prepared to meet for the second time in mid-May, when a series of archived and screen-captured tweets from Perez’s Twitter account were posted on social media.

The posts included one published in late November 2017, in which Perez tweeted that Native American people “went back to hibernation until next year’s wave of viral ‘woke’ videos. #ColumbusDay2018.” Another, from July 2018, lamented the loss of Nazi and Hitler Gifs from Twitter.

As posts about Perez began to circulate online, and anger among community members grew, city officials held two closed session meetings on the matter. City leaders initially stood by Perez, publishing a statement alluding to protected speech, but they reversed course in July.

The controversy dominated staff time and distracted from the committee’s work, city legal representatives argued in court, forcing the Petaluma City Council to remove Perez from the committee. In all, at least 150 hours of staff time was spent on the case, city attorneys argued in court.

The city agreed to pay its own legal fees as part of Perez’s agreement to drop the case, but an estimate of those costs was not immediately available.

In a phone interview Monday afternoon, Perez reiterated his belief that his ouster was part of a coordinated effort by Petaluma progressives to rid the committee of differing opinions.

“My posts weren’t the problem. They were never the problem,” Perez said. “The problem was what they thought I was standing for - standing in the way of wanting to defund the police.”

Although he said he’s not against police oversight, Perez said he was distrustful if that oversight was in the hands of people who align with Indivisible Petaluma, a large progressive faction in Petaluma that he blames for his removal.

Emails disclosed in court filings as part of Perez’s lawsuit revealed a concerted push to secure a seat on the committee for Perez, with several people emailing city leaders to lobby for Perez’s inclusion – an effort Perez said grew out of discussions on the social media app NextDoor.

Among Perez’s supporters was a woman who emailed city leaders in June 2020 suggesting she would work to put up an All Lives Matter or Blue Lives Matter sign in response to the city approving a Black Lives Matter mural.

“We thought there needs to be a different perspective here, a moderate perspective,” Perez said, adding that his status as an indigenous person helped his cause. “They wanted as few white people as they could. I’m not white. There was no reason not to go for it.”

Perez’s case was officially dismissed Monday, a little less than two weeks after Tigar refused to enforce an injunction that would have placed Perez back on the committee while the legal fight continued. That Aug. 31 ruling marked a second blow for Perez, who also failed in his effort to halt the committee’s work while his case worked its way through U.S. District Court in San Francisco, with Tigar rejecting that effort Aug. 13.

Petaluma City Attorney Eric Danly said he was pleased with Tigar’s handling of the case.

“Essentially, the ruling acknowledges that the City Council's action to abolish Stefan Perez's seat on the (committee) was lawful because of the disruption his participation was causing to the…process and to city operations generally,” Danly said. “It was also gratifying that Judge Tigar praised the City Council for facilitating a community discussion on race relations, and related Police and city-wide policies”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.