Petaluma man arrested after causing scene atop Lucky shopping center, tearing up and throwing roof tiles

A 23-year-old man believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance drew a large police and fire response to central Petaluma early Sunday, when he was discovered yelling and tearing up roofing tiles atop the Town and Country shopping center and hurling them over the side of the building.

Quentin Parramore was erratic and agitated when first reported about 7:20 a.m., and was spotted walking around on rain-slicked tiles as police began to talk to him from the ground in an effort to de-escalate the situation, authorities said. At times he approached the front ledge to lob tiles off the roof of the center, home of the Lucky market near West Payran Street, police Sgt. Ryan Suhrke said.

A second group of officers climbed up to the back side of the roof, meanwhile, and began negotiating with him, as well. When he walked to a certain point near the center of the roof, they moved to apprehend him and succeeded, despite his resistance and the slippery conditions, Suhrke said.

Officers brought him off the roof with the aid of a ladder truck from the local fire department.

The building owner estimated damage at about $4,000, police said.

Parramore, who has no permanent address, was arrested for suspected felony vandalism and drug possession, police said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story mischaracterized the location of the incident due to an error in the original news release.

